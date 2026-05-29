Pair of Oregon Ducks in Top 15 of Updated NFL Draft Big Board

The Oregon Ducks 2027 NFL Draft class is shaping up to be one of the best in program history.

Oregon Ducks in Top 15 of 2027 NFL Draft Big Board

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed on his X account the top 20 players on his 2027 NFL Draft Big Board after he spoke to scouts and evaluators. Schultz listed two Ducks in his top 15.

Here’s an early look at my 2027 NFL Draft big board after talking to some college scouts and evaluators: pic.twitter.com/wOjzXAaGyH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 27, 2026

No. 3: Dante Moore, Quarterback

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Schultz has quarterback Dante Moore as the No. 3 player on his big board. The only two players he has above Moore are Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning at No. 2.

If Moore were to be drafted in the first round, he would join the likes of former Oregon quarterbacks still in the NFL to be taken in the first round such as Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Moore was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

After the season was over, it looked like there was good chance Moore would end up declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, as he was projected to be an early first round selection. Moore ended up opting to come back to Eugene for another season before taking the next step to the NFL.

Moore is among the favorites to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, is tied for the third best odds for the award at +1000 with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. The two favorites tied with odds of +750 are Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

No. 15: Jamari Johnson, Tight End

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The next Duck on Schultz’s big board is tight end Jamari Johnson at No. 15. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Johnson hauled in 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He made up half of the dynamic tight end tandem with Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

If Johnson were to be selected in the first round of the 2027 Draft, it would make it back-to-back drafts with an Oregon tight end being taken in the first round.

Ducks tight ends are on a hot streak in the NFL Draft. In 2025, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was taken in the second round of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 46 overall pick. If he was taken a round earlier, Johnson could have potentially been the third Duck tight end in three straight drafts to be taken in the first round.

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