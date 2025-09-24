How Oregon Ducks Are Handling Lodging, Logistics for Penn State Trip
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks travel to Happy Valley to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten clash with conference and College Football Playoff implications.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks also face the challenge of lodging as State College, PA is a small town of roughly 41,228 people (not including students) with limited hotel options. The area is buzzing with increased fan interest from all over the country, as the top-10 matchup will also be hosting ESPN's College GameDay.
It's the first time Lanning will play at Beaver Stadium and he's communicated how excited he is to experience the White Out, one of the most iconic traditions in college football.
Convention Center To Host Oregon Football Team
The logistics for a road game can be quite intricate. As the Ducks continue to play vs. new Big Ten programs, Oregon also gets to experience new stadiums and cities.
The Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania will host the Ducks the weekend of Sept. 27 - a first for the convention center and a big win for the venue.
“It’s a bite at the apple for us,” convention center Executive Director Tom Schilling said via the Mirror. “We landed this one … and expect it could lead to more.”
Oregon committed months ago to stay there per the Mirror. The hotels for the team are adjacent to the convention center... and while parts of the hotel are under renovation, Schilling said he was assured there will be no construction in the rooms reserved for the visiting team.
The convention center is about 45-50 miles from Beaver Stadium.
Oregon's Growing Footprint In New Conference
The excitement surrounding the Big Ten Title rematch speaks volumes to Oregon's growing footprint in the conference. While the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were the first Pac-12 teams to join the Big Ten, the Ducks have thrived in conference realignment.
Oregon is making its presence felt as reigning Big Ten champions who have rebuilt the roster after losing Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel and 10 more Ducks to the NFL. The Ducks are a perfect 10-0 in Big Ten play since joining the conference.
This matchup is a bit of a symbol of the clash between Oregon's flash (of uniforms and speed) vs. traditional Penn State. The contrast is exemplified in the uniforms between the two teams. While the Nittany Lions will stick to their traditional look, the Ducks are donning white glow-in-the-dark cleats. The "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleats nearly broke the internet and now, Ducks fans hope their team can back up the fashion statement with a bold statement on the field.
Lanning Addresses White Out
Ahead of the game, Lanning was asked about the environment at Beaver Stadium if the team is playing “Mo Bamba” at practice to prepare.
“It’ll play. It’ll play a couple times. We’ll do everything we can to be prepared for that environment for sure,” Lanning said. “I don’t love that song.”
Penn State coach James Franklin called for the Nittany Lions fan base to make sure they make it challenging for the Oregon Ducks.
“We need this place rocking. Need to have a distinct home-field advantage. I’m expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen,” Franklin said. “This is a four-quarter, one play at a time game that we need to be on our feet, screaming a collective battle cry in the stadium. So we’re going to need everybody’s help.”
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.