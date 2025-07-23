Oregon Ducks To Lose Five-Star Recruit To Alabama Crimson Tide?
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning are continuing to look for ways to strengthen their 2026 recruiting class.
Five-star EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones. Jones is set to make his commitment on August 2, and the race, according to On3, is down to Oregon, Alabama, and Texas A&M.
On3 has given the edge in this recruiting battle to the Crimson Tide, whom Jones grew up supporting. Alabama has been recruiting Jones for a while; in fact, the program offered Jones while Nick Saban was still the coach.
Jones, who hails from Mobile, Alabama, attends St. Paul's Episcopal High School and is a dual sport athlete. The five-star EDGE averaged 84 tackles,18 tackles-for-loss, and 16 sacks in his junior season campaign.
The Oregon Ducks are unfortunately battling distance in the race for Jones. They are a distant 2,654 miles away from Mobile, Alabama. While Oregon rightfully should be worried about the Crimson Tide in the race for Jones, Texas A&M is also a finalist for Jones' commitment. Jones has visited College Station on official visits over the last few months and, according to On3, has developed a great relationship with Aggies coach Mike Elko.
On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Alabama is in “pole position” to land Jones, and that he sees the Aggies as the main challenger. Jones has told On3 that he would like to commit by August 1. If the middle of August rolls around and he has not committed, its likely to be great news for both Texas A&M and Oregon.
The Ducks have had success in recent years recruiting players out of Alabama. Five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord committed to Oregon last year. Offord was the consensus No. 2 cornerback in the country and chose the Ducks over Alabama and Ohio State.
Oregon could have something that both Alabama and Texas A&M can’t offer, and that’s playing time. Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is expected to have entered NFL Draft by the time Jones is on campus, meaning a spot on the defensive line could be his in his freshman year if he want’s it.
Jones would be the fourth five-star of the Ducks' recruiting cycle for 2026. The Ducks are currently No. 7 in the 2026 On3 recruiting rankings, a mark would jump into the top five and maybe the top three should Jones choose the Ducks.
Oregon has two EDGEs in the class of 2026 so far, four-star recruit Prince Tavizon and three-star recruit Dutch Horsik. James has told On3 that he hoped to make his announcement at the end of July, but the longer it drags on, the better the Ducks will feel about the chances to get the signature of one of the best recruits in the country.