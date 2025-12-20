Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruit for January Visit

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to launch a deep run in the College Football Playoff, but as college football fans know, the recruiting world never stops. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff wrapped up yet another successful recruiting year for the class of 2026, good for the No. 3-ranked class in the country.

The Ducks and Lanning have now turned their attention towards the 2027 class, looking to continue recruiting some of the best high school players to Eugene, Oregon.

Four-Star Recruit Xavier Sabb to Visit Oregon Ducks

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star recruit Xavier Sabb has been a player the Ducks and Lanning have kept in contact with and are actively recruiting. Sabb recently told On3 that he will be visiting Oregon and Lanning at the end of January in 2026. Sabb attends Glasboro High School (New Jersey), meaning the Ducks will be battling geography in the race for Sabb’s commitment.

Sabb is going into his senior year at Glassboro High School and has had an excellent high school career so far. Sabb was the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New Jersey and led Glassboro to its second-straight state championship title.

Xavier Sabb Finding Success On Both Sides Of The Ball

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sabb currently plays both at wide receiver and in the secondary for Glassboro, and has been productive at both ends. Sabb reeled in 59 receptions for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver, and recorded 15 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Sabb was also a key player on special teams, recording one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown as a junior.

Sabb recently spoke with On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong about his relationship with Oregon, Lanning, and the rest of the Ducks coaching staff.

“Great culture, the vision coach talks about building a National Championship program at Oregon, I was on campus last spring, love the facilities and vibe,” Sabb told Wiltfong.

With Sabb being the No. 23-ranked athlete in the Rivals 300, the Ducks will be battling many other programs for his commitment. Sabb’s older brother Keon is currently a defensive back at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide could be a threat to sign Xavier.

Ducks Battling Geography For Sabb's Commitment

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While the Ducks are battling geography for Sabb’s commitment, Lanning and his staff have proven they can recruit in all corners of the country. Five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho is signed to the Ducks and played high school football in Maryland, while four-star wide receiver signee Messiah Hampton played high school football in New York.

The Ducks are losing both offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to different head coaching jobs, but recruiting is unlikely to slow down with Lanning at the helm of Oregon's program.

