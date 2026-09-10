Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore's Biggest Strength on Display Already

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore calmly dropped back before firing a strike downfield to tight end Jamari Johnson who barreled in for a 27-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining in the first half against Boise State.

The Heisman-hopeful Moore needed just four plays and 43 seconds to march Oregon 44 yards downfield, cutting the Broncos’ lead to 17-14 and swinging momentum in the Ducks’ favor heading into the break.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates his late first-half touchdown against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 6 Oregon (1-0) would go on to outlast Boise State 34-27 behind Moore’s career-high 378 passing yards.

For Moore and the Ducks faithful, it was an all too familiar scene. As the junior quarterback pointed out…remember Iowa?

The Iowa Blueprint

Flashback to 2025 at Kinnick Stadium and the Iowa Hawkeyes had just retaken the lead over Oregon at 16-15 with 1:51 showing on the clock.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore attempts a pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s where the two-minute drill instilled by former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and executed to perfection by Moore paid one of its biggest dividends.

Moore went 5-of-6 for 47 yards and capped a 54-yard, 10-play drive – highlighted by a clutch 24-yard completion to wide receiver Malik Benson – to set up placekicker Atticus Sappington’s game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

When the Ducks found themselves in similar territory in the second quarter of the season-opener against Boise State, Moore was more than prepared.

“Yeah, last year we had a lot of two-minute drives,” Moore said after the win. “Everybody knows the Iowa drive. I mean, that drive just helped us show that we can be in tough times and go score and put some points on the board.”

Late-half execution such as these don’t happen by accident.

Oregon Ducks Two-Minute Drill

Oregon locked into its two-minute drill late in the first half of its Week 3 contest against Northwestern in 2025 in Evanston.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Robert Fitzgerald. David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Moore connected with Benson for a big conversion on third-and-eight before eventually hitting tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Ducks in command 17-0 with 31 seconds left in the second quarter.

Lanning’s squad went on to win 34-14 over the Wildcats.

The same scenario played out a week later at Autzen Stadium versus cross-state rival Oregon State with 1:48 remaining in the first half.

Moore utilized a 28-yard scramble and deep ball to wide receiver Dakorien Moore to set up a rushing touchdown by running back Jordon Davison to go up 21-7 over the Beavers. The Ducks got the ball to start the second half and cruised to a 41-7 win.

It paid off once again against Boise State.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field at Autzen Stadium after a win over the Boise State Broncos. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Two minute drive, and when we had the chance to do it today, we repped it so many times in practice,” Moore said. “The guys felt confident in the play calls.”

“And two-minute drives are very important because that’s the middle eight. We scored, and then we came out and had another time to kick a field goal. So that’s 10 points for us.”

Mehringer’s Two-Minute Acumen

Lanning promoted Mehringer to offensive coordinator on Jan. 15, 2026 after two seasons as Ducks co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

He arrived in Eugene as part of Lanning’s original staff in 2022 from Rutgers, where in 2016 he became the youngest play-caller in the Power 5.





Aug. 14 2024; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during fall practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mehringer directly coached Sadiq, who went on to earn second-team All-American and Big Ten tight end of the year honors as a junior. The New York Jets selected Sadiq with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

That’s in addition to developing tight end Terrance Ferguson who now suits up for the Los Angeles Rams.

Now Moore is reaping the same benefits.

“Coach Mehringer did a great job getting the ball in my hands and making sure that when we go out there, just when we have a chance to go score, let’s go do it,” Moore said.

Iowa and Boise State found out the hard way.

Up next, Moore and No. 6 Oregon travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State (0-1).

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison is lifted by offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (No. 77) after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys dropped their season-opener to Tulsa (1-0), falling victim to the Hurricane’s own version of the two-minute drill. Running back Damari Alston capped a 75-yard drive that began at 1:58 in the second quarter to put the Hurricanes up 10-3 with 21 seconds in a game Tulsa would go on to win 24-10.

In fact, Moore and the Ducks did the same thing to the Cowboys last year a week prior to the Northwestern game in 2025.

Oregon took over at its own 40 yard line with 2:09 remaining in the first half. Moore hit wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan for 25 yards, then converted a fourth-and-three with 31 seconds left and concluded the drive with a running back Jayen Limar rushing touchdowns that left just 11 seconds on the clock for the Cowboys.

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