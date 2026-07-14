Oregon Fans Will Love Deeper Meaning of Dakota Guerrant's New Five-Star Ranking

The Oregon Ducks have fast-rising recruits on their hands with the newest On3/Rivals rankings released on July 13.

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning previously pulled in edge rusher Rashad Streets and wide receiver Xavier Sabb as the five-star representatives, though Sabb is currently a four-star. Now, quarterback Will Mencl and wide receiver Dakota Guerrant join both in the five-star club.

There's a big emphasis on the latter blue chip talent, including discovering the deeper meaning behind why Guerrant earned his coveted fifth star.

Oregon Lands Second Biggest Climber in Recruiting Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

The Harper Woods, Michigan, native Guerrant took a significant leap upon further evaluation; elevating from No. 46 to the No. 22 overall recruit per the national outlet.

That means he owns the second-biggest jump in rankings per the Rivals300, trailing behind Nebraska five-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor. But that's not the only energizing update involving the explosive wide receiver.

Rivals' director of scouting and rankings Charles Power evaluated Guerrant deeper, realizing that he owns some of the best contested catch ability in the nation for the 2027 class. He also described Guerrant as "open even when he's covered" thanks to the wideout's above average vertical jump and hands. Then came this stirring prediction from Power.

"We think he has one of the higher floors at the receiver position, based off what we’ve seen at this point," Power said.

That means Guerrant adds to the growing list of top wide receivers who chose Eugene as their future college destination. Further proving the moxie of wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on the recruiting trail post Junior Adams.

Future Impact of Dakota Guerrant's Presence in Oregon Offense

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Dakorien Moore part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has tweaked its offensive approach over the years. Gone are the Arena Football "High Motion Man" looks that former coach Chip Kelly popularized. Lanning's last offensive coordinator Will Stein preferred a spread/pro style attack.

Except Oregon clearly doesn't want to lose its speed identity. Hence why Guerrant's addition emboldens the desire to leave defenders gassed.

Former five-star and one of the last Adams recruits Dakorien Moore brings the track speed already. Guerrant is another elite track burner who can torch defenders. Douglas sprinking in Sabb and even four-star Tae Walden into this room makes it look like Oregon has a closet 4x100-meter track relay team on the field.

Like his predecessor, Douglas seeks to add more than size on the perimeter. He clearly wants speed first to create space, then look into catch production and explosives after the catch.

Final Element That'll Energize Oregon About Dakota Guerrant

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This new ranking isn't handed on accident as some fans will believe.

Guerrant is clearly showing that he's taking his offseason work seriously following his verbal commitment to Oregon. His ranking is based off of a mix of deep film dive from his Friday night lights work but also showcasing his skills at one of the nation's oldest and deepst showcase camps in Rivals.

Some recruits gain stars in their eyes once they learn their ranking and placement among national recruits. But others like Guerrant are turning to it as fuel to continue ascending up.

Oregon fans can rest easy knowing Guerrant is more than a five-star coming to the Ducks. But also brings a desire to get stronger and better, which can turn him into a future leader of this wideout room.

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