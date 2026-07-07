Five-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Sounds Off On Oregon's Receiver Class

The Oregon Ducks are vying for the annual title of "Wide Receiver U" during each recruiting cycle. This class of 2027 crew coming to Eugene is no different.

Five-star wideout Xavier Sabb adds to the growing list of blue chip perimeter talents choosing the Ducks, making his decision on July 3. However, this 2027 class got compared to other college powers landing their own dynamic talents.

Those comparisons sparked a fierce and unapologetic reaction from one of Oregon's five-star commits.

Oregon Recruit Speaks Out On Receiver Class Ranking

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rivals posted a graphic that compared the Ducks' 2027 receiver class to two SEC powers, plus one in the ACC, representing the buildup of their impressive group of receivers.

The graphic shows that Texas A&M owns one more receiver commit compared to Oregon at four, listing four-stars Eric McFarland and Jaden Upshaw as their leaders. Fellow SEC representative Florida is another cooking on the recruiting trail, landing a trio of four-stars in Elias Pearl, Tramond Collins and Anthony Jennings.

Even California, a former conference rival of the Ducks, has put together massive wideout recruiting wins. Hybrid wide receiver/tight end and four-star Charles Davis leads the Golden Bears' class. Fellow four-star recruits Demare Dezurn, Zion White and three-star Blake Gunter spearhead this crew grouped together by former Ducks defensive coordinator turned Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi.

Rivals only lists Sabb, fellow five-star Dakota Guerrant and three-star Malachi Garlington as Oregon's receiver commits. But Guerrant chimed in to the post by dropping some honesty.

"I think ts ain't really close," Guerrant posted via his Instagram stories, purposely believing it's Oregon featuring the nation's best wide receiver room for this current recruiting cycle.

Oregon Has a Fourth Recruit Possibly Entering Receiver Room

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch

Sabb wasn't even the only major recruiting win to start off the July 2026 recruiting blitz.

The Ducks swooped up four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. as well, who stars at both receiver and cornerback. Walden even verbally committed two days before Sabb to kick off the month.

Yet the graphic Guerrant chimed in on sparked one more response from five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets.

"They ain't even include Big Play Tae," Streets posted.

That's the early signal that Walden will be lining up on the offensive side of the football once he heads to Eugene for the 2027 season. This additionally further illuminates the star power on the perimeter inside Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Continues Recruiting Tear with Wide Receivers

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

Former wide receivers coach Junior Adams pulled off one massive win after another in landing prominent wideout commits. Class of 2025 five-star receiver Dakorien Moore represents his final prized recruit before Adams accepted an opportunity to join the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

But his successor, Ross Douglas, is keeping a big trend alive. He's now pulling in the high-profile wideouts, a la Guerrant and Sabb, plus flipped Garlington from Washington State.

Douglas lands a mix of size and twitchy receivers. But like Adams, Douglas aims to pluck away receivers who can eat up yards after the catch and turn short passes into long six-point scoring scampers. His 2027 crew delivers those traits under the Friday evening lights.

And Douglas clearly has Guerrant believing that any other wideout class across the nation -- including Florida, Texas A&M and Cal -- can't hold a candle to Oregon's crew.

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