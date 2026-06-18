EUGENE, Ore. – Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks made waves in the recruiting world on June 16 with the commitment from five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant. As Guerrant’s decision boosted the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class, it also set up the team for future success at the receiver position.

Guerrant becomes the fifth consecutive five-star wide receiver recruit to commit to Oregon in the past five recruiting classes.

Oregon Ducks’ Receiver Recruiting History

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Guerrant is ranked as a five-star recruit by 247Sports, which provides Oregon with its second five-star commitment, joining edge rusher Rashad Streets. The Ducks have a five-star receiver in each of their last five recruiting cycles, dating back to 2023.

In the incoming 2026 recruiting class, Lanning earned a commitment from Jalen Lott, who is considered five-star status by Rivals. Standout Ducks receiver from the 2025 season, Dakorien Moore, was the unanimous No. 1 receiver recruit in the 2025 class and a consensus five-star recruit.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning is set to add receiver Gatlin Bair this fall, who served on a two-year mission, despite being a recruit in the 2024 class. Bair is rated as a five-star by the Rivals Industry Ranking and 247Sports. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Lanning earned a commitment from receiver Jurrion Dickey, who was rated as a five-star by 247Sports.

The Ducks are additionally set to have four former five-star recruits in the 2026 season. Bair, Lott and Moore are all set to be on the Oregon roster for the 2026 season, along with Evan Stewart, who transferred to Oregon in 2024 but was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.

Coach Ross Douglas’ Reputation as a Recruiter

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of the program’s recruiting success can be attributed to wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. Lanning added Douglas to his staff in February, 2025, after Junior Adams previously occupied the role before taking a role with the Dallas Cowboys.

Douglas was the primary recruiter for Guerrant, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked No. 18 in the Big Ten recruiter rankings, per 247Sports, with Guerrant and three-star receiver Malachi Garlington being among his 2027 commits.

Defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, offensive line coach A’lique Terry and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti are the only three Ducks coaches ranked ahead of Douglas in the 2027 recruiter rankings. Douglas is the newest member of the Oregon coaching staff of the four, but has quickly made an impact as a recruiter.

Douglas also played a key role in bringing in Lott in the previous cycle, as well as three-star receiver Hudson Lewis and four-star receiver Messiah Hampton.

Future Implications on Receiver Commitments

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Prior to the 2023 cycle with Dickey’s commitment, Oregon only had one total five-star commitment, according to Erik Skopil of 247Sports. That was Cameron Colvin nearly two decades prior, in 2004.

Even though the Ducks haven’t been known to produce NFL Draft first-round wide receivers, that could quickly change. Lanning has seen receivers such as Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson and Malik Benson drafted into the NFL in the last three drafts, although they were all Day 3 selections.

But if Moore, Bair, Lott and Guerrant can have collegiate careers with success similar to what they experienced in high school, Lanning should see his first Day 1 NFL Draft selection sooner rather than later.

The Ducks have proven to recruit five-star receiver talent, but the next step is being able to turn that talent into NFL success stories. If Oregon can do that in the coming years under the leadership of Lanning and Douglas, more five-star commitments are likely to follow.

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