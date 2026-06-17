Oregon Trending to Add Another Five-Star Recruit After Dakota Guerrant

The Oregon Ducks made a five-star splash on the recruiting trail by winning over blue chip wide receiver Dakota Guerrant with his commitment on June 16.

Guerrant joins edge rusher Rashad Streets plus quarterback Will Mencl as the five-stars representing the 2027 class, but Guerrant may not be the only five-star wideout playing for coach Dan Lanning and company. Duck fans have another talent to monitor by the time the weekend of June 19 wraps up.

The Next 5-Star Wide Receiver Recruit to Watch for Oregon

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3/Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong reported that there's another five-star worth monitoring amid Guerrant's commitment.

"Glassboro (N.J.) High five-star receiver Xavier Sabb takes his official visit this weekend," Wiltfong revealed. "Similar to Guerrant, it’s Oregon trending heavily over LSU, Tennessee, UCLA and others."

Sounds like receivers coach Ross Douglas and the Ducks offense aren't satisfied with loading up the wideout room. They're seeking another target to team with Guerrant, 2025 five-star Dakorien Moore, June 8 three-star commit Malachi Garlington and 2026 five-star signing Jalen Lott.

Sabb rises as an even more deadlier downfield weapon for this offense if he chooses the Ducks.

How Xavier Sabb Fits the Oregon Ducks

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon can continue its run of pulling in track and field stars to boost the perimeter. Moore presented a decorated running resume and Guerrant also thrives in the spring sport.

But Sabb accelerated to a reported 10.69 time in the 100-meter dash and 22.23 time in the 200. His time through the former event makes him faster than Guerrant in terms of straight line speed (Guerrant ran a reported 11.84).

Sabb presents basketball acumen too, who averaged more than 16 points a game as a sophomore. That hands him a potential hops edge too when facing cornerbacks especially in the end zone.

Even at 6-0, 195-pounds, Sabb wins the 50-50 battle for the football off timing his jumps perfectly and displaying tremendous eye focus for the football. He torches defenses after the catch too, handing his next future school an elite field stretching option.

Xavier Sabb is one of the top remaining uncommitted 5-stars in the nation @XavierSabb



Where will the No. 1 ATH in the SC Next 300 commit? 👀



(Game film via @Hudl) pic.twitter.com/KuXVLINX6j — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 7, 2026

Teams likely love his safety background too, which means he understands how defensive backs tick on the field and will know how to attack certain coverage looks. Sabb brings the game-changing athleticism that's tailored made for the Power Four realm.

How Xavier Sabb Can Impact Recruiting Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Sabb does commit to Oregon anytime soon, it could propel the Ducks even higher in recruiting rankings for the 2027 class.

Once again, Lanning and his coaching staff now feature three different five stars after landing Guerrant. The Ducks sit at No. 7 in the On3/Rivals team rankings and fifth per 247Sports as of the evening of June 16.

But winning over Sabb can hand Oregon its fourth five-star addition, matching the Ducks with the nation's top-ranked class Texas A&M. What's certain is Oregon likely won't stay at its ranked spots for long if Sabb pledges to the Ducks. They'll make the case for the Aggies' spot. Texas A&M, though, still holds more verbal commits at 22 compared to Oregon's 18 before Sabb makes his decision.

Oregon already holds an impressive streak with landing five-star wideouts, and Guerrant added to that trend. Hence why future opponents need to be on high alert involving Sabb. Especially if he chooses Autzen Stadium as his next regular season home venue.

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