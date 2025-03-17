Oregon Ducks Running Back Makhi Hughes: Biggest Transfer Portal Addition?
The running back position is a valuable one in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's scheme. Thats's why the Oregon Ducks made a major splash over the offseason, reeling in Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes from the transfer portal.
Hughes came over to Eugene after spending three seasons at Tulane, where he was one of the most productive running backs in the country last year. With Oregon's starting running back, Jordan James, declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Hughes is in line to receive a large share of the carries.
After having one of the most successful seasons in school history, the Ducks had a bevy of options to pick from, but they landed on the former Tulane star.
Hughes is one of the highest rated players in Oregon's transfer portal class that ranks at No. 4 in the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports.
Despite being apart of a class that features 247Sports' No. 1 transfer portal player in offensive tackle Isaiah World, Pete Nakos of On3 wrote that Hughes' production gives him the nod as the Ducks' most impactful transfer.
"After losing leading rusher Jordan James to the NFL Draft, the Ducks landed Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes. He finished ninth among FBS running backs with 1,401 rushing yards. He also scored 17 total touchdowns. Hughes rushed for more yards than any running back returning to college football in 2025," Nakos wrote.
The production Hughes had at Tulane was a big part of the reason for their successful season in 2024. The Green Wave finished the regular season with a 9-4 record and were led by Hughes on offense.
Although Hughes is on the inside track to becoming the feature back at Oregon, he still has competition at the position with Noah Whittington returning back for his final season of eligibility.
The veteran running back had a strong bounce back year for Oregon after a down season in 2023, where Whittington finished with only 20 carries. Whittington stepped up for the Ducks during crucial parts of the season, including when James was limited with injuries throughout the year. He ended his season with 540 yards and a career-high six touchdowns on 118 carries.
Whittington's ability to catch passes out of the backfield will make him a valuable weapon in Stein's offense, but the majority of carries are expected to be heading to Hughes, based on his production from last season.
Both players will have big roles to fill in for with James' departure to the NFL. Rumbling for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 233 carries, James had arguably one of the biggest roles on the team as a reliable, every down back. The addition of Hughes, as well as freshman running back Jordon Davison, and the Ducks are in a good position to field one of the best running back rooms in the country next season.