Oregon Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Makes Bold Claim About the Ducks Offense

In special 'Godzilla vs. Duck' uniforms, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) dominated both sides of the ball against the Michigan Wolverines (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham's "outbid everybody" comment from earlier in the week on Nov. 10 may be true, but that's not an excuse for the Wolverines' 31-7 loss.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) catches a pass during the second half against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Zeke Berry (10) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman Tommy Carr got the start for the Wolverines, but Michigan used a dual-quarterback system with sophomore Bryce Underwood. The pair under center finished 4-for-13 third downs and 0-for-3 fourth downs, leading to a mere 286 total yards on offense.

For Oregon's air-raid attack with analyst Jay Johnson's play-calling, junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan stood out in just his second game back from a broken foot he suffered back on Sept. 18.

Jeremiah McClellan Speaks Highly of Oregon's Offense

McClellan finished with a team-high 105 receiving yards and one touchdown on four receptions for the Ducks. The wideout leader understands that when his team is healthy, locked in, and competing at its highest, no one can touch them.

“When everyone’s doing their job… we are the best offense in the nation," McClellan said after the game.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning continued in the postgame media huddle, stating how proud he is of McClellan's complete exertion to not just return to the field, but to make an impact without the ball in his hands.

"The guy was outside his framework; that's probably what I'm most impressed with. There are limited plays where you actually touch the wideout or touch the ball as a wideout."

"I saw a lot of moments with him playing with great physicality, giving extra effort. His energy was awesome on the sideline today. Really proud of him because it's been a journey to get back," Lanning continued.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The man putting McClellan in those spots to succeed, junior Dylan Raiola, has matured in a short span and become a more confident leader during Oregon's three-game winning streak. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Oct. 10.

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Raiola's 261 passing yards in the first half against Michigan were a career high, ending up with 341 and four touchdowns on 20-for-28 completions. He collected an 86.2 quarterback rating.

A dangerous variety of options for Raiola, as it wasn't just McClellan. Sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore contributed 101 receiving yards of his own on a game-high seven receptions and one touchdown.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Secondary Was 'No Fly Zone'

First-year coordinator Chris Hampton’s defensive backs gave up only six completions for 71 receiving yards, adding up to just 3.6 yards per catch for the Wolverines.

The sophomore duo of Na'eem Offord and Brandon Finney Jr. recovered a fumble apiece for the Ducks as well. There were many dropped passes from the two that could have gone the other way, but both made either one of Michigan's quarterbacks timid about throwing in their territory.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei Moving up in History Books

As for Hampton's quarterback pressure on Michigan's Carr and Underwood, no time to put any long drive together was given, with senior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei coming off the edge. In the win over Michigan, he put up two sacks and two tackles for loss. Uiagalelei moved into the top 3 in program history with 28.0 career sacks.

The linebacker unit was decimated before kickoff, with sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt listed on the injury report as 'probable" and senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon held out after an undisclosed injury in warmups.

Oregon's College Football Playoff Hopes

Oregon has to win out in 2026 and receive some help around the country in order to reach the College Football Playoff. The next two matchups are on the road at the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, Nov. 20, and the Washington Huskies at home on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The No. 18 USC Trojans falling to the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers on the road in Bloomington, Indiana, on Nov. 14, 27-13, makes Oregon's path to the Big Ten Conference championship much more difficult. That doesn't mean an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff field is off the table.

The No. 14 Houston Cougars' 42-32 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes on the road and the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats' 21-14 loss to the Florida Gators at home on Nov. 23 definitely helped Oregon's chances to move up the rankings ladder.

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