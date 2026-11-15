Missed Call in Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Raises Questions

In their 31-7 win over the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks got off to a hot start offensively in the first quarter against at Autzen Stadium. The Wolverines’ defense adjusted after conceding 14 points unanswered, leaving the Ducks in a too-close-for-comfort battle entering the fourth quarter.

A crucial no-call on fourth-and-two at the beginning of the second quarter resulted in a turnover on downs in Michigan territory. With the game still within two scores in the final quarter, instead of potentially three, the decision raised backlash online.

Pass Interference Call Sparks Controversy

Oregon coach Dan Lanning | Jake Bunn

The Wolverines responded with their first touchdown of the game at the start of the second quarter to make it 14-7. Quarterback Dylan Raiola marched the Ducks’ offense down the field on the following drive to set up play at the Michigan two-yard line,

But on fourth down, Raiola targeted freshman tight end Kendre Harrison. 6-2 cornerback Jyaire Hill matched up against the larger 6-7 Harrison, hugging him from behind to force the incompletion. Instead of a pass interference called on the play, Hill ended up with a pass breakup and earned the Wolverines the ball back down by one touchdown with 9:17 left in the second.

No PI was called on this play pic.twitter.com/ukSq8wDUSt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2026

The Ducks ended up forcing three more Michigan punts at the end of the first half. But with the offense only scoring once more in the second quarter and coming up empty in the third, the result of the no-call left the door open for the Wolverines to come back.

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Raiola finished the first half with a career-high 261 yards through two quarters, along with three passing touchdowns. Running back Da’Juan Riggs and receiver Dakorien Moore both found themselves on the receiving end of Raiola touchdowns, along with receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who finished with 105 yards in his second game back from a broken foot injury.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | Jake Bunn

Oregon Ducks Freshmen Making an Impact

While Harrison didn’t end up recording a touchdown or receiving yards with the pass breakup, Oregon’s freshmen put it in a position to continue a three-game win streak.

Freshman safety Jett Washington notably returned the favor at the start of the fourth with a breakup on fourth-and-three to spark a turnover on downs. Instead of the Wolverines finding the end zone to make it a one-score game, Washington forced Michigan receiver Andrew Marsh to drop the ball on the breakup and gift possession back to the Ducks’ offense.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon also saw freshman safety Devin Jackson notch a pair of tackles after tallying a critical interception in the last game against Ohio State. Fellow freshman defensive back Davon Benjamin additionally recorded a pass breakup, while Dutch Horisk and Anthony Jones Jr. each recorded their first stats in multiple weeks.

Offensively, the Ducks witnessed the return of receiver Messiah Hampton after three games out. Both Hampton and freshman receiver Jalen Lott got a reception each. Running back Brandon Smith rounded out the list of freshmen to stuff the stat sheet with his 29 rushing yards on seven carries and a six-yard reception.

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