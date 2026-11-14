Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Live Score Updates

EUGENE, Ore. - The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are searching for a potential chance to enter the College Football Playoff after jumping seven spots in the CFP Selection Committee's rankings following Oregon's road win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That chance continues with an Autzen Stadium game against the Michigan Wolverines (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten).

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates the win with fans following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon, entering off their 41-28 victory against the Buckeyes, continue to flex a strong defense (though it remains to be seen the impact of the loss of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season). Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola put up 257 passing yards for 25-40 in accuracy and two touchdowns with running back Dierre Hill Jr. clocking in 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 13 carries.

Michigan, on the other hand, is facing several of the problems that the Ducks faced earlier in their season after a 15-6 home loss against the Michigan State Spartans. Coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck postgame, and the quarterback position is in flux.

Follow along below for live game updates. The latest updates are at the top.

Pregame

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Dante Moore, quarterback

Andrew Olesh, tight end

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan Wolverines Injury Report

Out

Kendrick Bell, wide receiver

Channing Goodwin, wide receiver

Braydon Alford, wide receiver

Micah Ka'apana, running back

Julius Holly, defensive end

Ace Hamilton, offensive lineman

Andrew Sprague, offensive lineman

Blake Frazier, offensive lineman

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Time Decision

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Brady Norton, offensive lineman

Oregon Duck Captains

Michigan Quarterback Questions

After the Wolverines' 15-6 loss at home against their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, head coach Kyle Whittingham admitted that the starting quarterback position was open yet again, a week after emphasizing freshman Tommy Carr was the Wolverines' go-to quarterback going forward.

"To be determined," Whittingham said. "But there was consideration about, you know, whether to insert Bryce [Underwood] and try to create something and after discussion, it was determined that, you know, stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win as it always comes down to that."

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team celebrate a touchdown during the second half in a game between the Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Autzen Stadium will call for some classic Oregon fall weather with a 63 degree high as well as "Cloudy with a couple of showers," with an 84 percent precipitation probability.

Fans can expect a gloomy day in Eugene with 95 percent cloud cover and a bit of breezy conditions with wind coming from the south at eight miles per hour and wind gusts at 15 miles per hour.

Godzilla in Autzen Stadium

Oregon's week ten uniforms feature a unique collaboration between famous Japanese character Godzilla's owners at Toho International, Oregon's NIL brand "Ducks of a Feather", the father-son designer duo at Van Horne Brands, and sportswear brand Nike.

Bumpers on the matte black helmet featuring metallic silver "O" logos Oregon will wear to play the Wolverines also includes a back bumper with the "Godzilla" logo text and a front bumper stating "Go Ducks" in Japanese.

"The matchup will extend to game day, too! A 30-second stadium video will feature Godzilla alongside scenes from around Oregon, while tees will be handed out in the student section. During the Michigan game, Oregon football players’ helmets will display “Godzilla” on the back bumper and “Go Ducks” in Japanese on the front," said a blogpost on Godzilla.com.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) blocks Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchup History

This game marks the first time the Wolverines have traveled to Eugene, Oregon, since 2003, and the second ever-time the Wolverines will face the Ducks on Oregon's home turf. The most recent matchup against these two Big Ten giants happened in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2024, where the Ducks clinched the 38-17 win. Oregon has won the lat three games against the Wolverines, making the overall series an even 3-3.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.