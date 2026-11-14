Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Live Score Updates
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EUGENE, Ore. - The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are searching for a potential chance to enter the College Football Playoff after jumping seven spots in the CFP Selection Committee's rankings following Oregon's road win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
That chance continues with an Autzen Stadium game against the Michigan Wolverines (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten).
Oregon, entering off their 41-28 victory against the Buckeyes, continue to flex a strong defense (though it remains to be seen the impact of the loss of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season). Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola put up 257 passing yards for 25-40 in accuracy and two touchdowns with running back Dierre Hill Jr. clocking in 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 13 carries.
Michigan, on the other hand, is facing several of the problems that the Ducks faced earlier in their season after a 15-6 home loss against the Michigan State Spartans. Coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck postgame, and the quarterback position is in flux.
Follow along below for live game updates. The latest updates are at the top.
Pregame
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
Out
Jordon Davison, running back
Dante Moore, quarterback
Andrew Olesh, tight end
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Michigan Wolverines Injury Report
Out
Kendrick Bell, wide receiver
Channing Goodwin, wide receiver
Braydon Alford, wide receiver
Micah Ka'apana, running back
Julius Holly, defensive end
Ace Hamilton, offensive lineman
Andrew Sprague, offensive lineman
Blake Frazier, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Brady Norton, offensive lineman
Oregon Duck Captains
Michigan Quarterback Questions
After the Wolverines' 15-6 loss at home against their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, head coach Kyle Whittingham admitted that the starting quarterback position was open yet again, a week after emphasizing freshman Tommy Carr was the Wolverines' go-to quarterback going forward.
"To be determined," Whittingham said. "But there was consideration about, you know, whether to insert Bryce [Underwood] and try to create something and after discussion, it was determined that, you know, stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win as it always comes down to that."
Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Autzen Stadium will call for some classic Oregon fall weather with a 63 degree high as well as "Cloudy with a couple of showers," with an 84 percent precipitation probability.
Fans can expect a gloomy day in Eugene with 95 percent cloud cover and a bit of breezy conditions with wind coming from the south at eight miles per hour and wind gusts at 15 miles per hour.
Godzilla in Autzen Stadium
Oregon's week ten uniforms feature a unique collaboration between famous Japanese character Godzilla's owners at Toho International, Oregon's NIL brand "Ducks of a Feather", the father-son designer duo at Van Horne Brands, and sportswear brand Nike.
Bumpers on the matte black helmet featuring metallic silver "O" logos Oregon will wear to play the Wolverines also includes a back bumper with the "Godzilla" logo text and a front bumper stating "Go Ducks" in Japanese.
"The matchup will extend to game day, too! A 30-second stadium video will feature Godzilla alongside scenes from around Oregon, while tees will be handed out in the student section. During the Michigan game, Oregon football players’ helmets will display “Godzilla” on the back bumper and “Go Ducks” in Japanese on the front," said a blogpost on Godzilla.com.
Matchup History
This game marks the first time the Wolverines have traveled to Eugene, Oregon, since 2003, and the second ever-time the Wolverines will face the Ducks on Oregon's home turf. The most recent matchup against these two Big Ten giants happened in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2024, where the Ducks clinched the 38-17 win. Oregon has won the lat three games against the Wolverines, making the overall series an even 3-3.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.