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Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Live Score Updates

The Oregon Ducks likely need to win out the rest of their schedule for a potential shot at the College Football Playoff, but the Michigan Wolverines stand in their way on Saturday.
Ally Osborne|
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

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Oregon DucksMichigan Wolverines

EUGENE, Ore. - The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are searching for a potential chance to enter the College Football Playoff after jumping seven spots in the CFP Selection Committee's rankings following Oregon's road win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That chance continues with an Autzen Stadium game against the Michigan Wolverines (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten).

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates the win with fans following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Stat
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates the win with fans following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon, entering off their 41-28 victory against the Buckeyes, continue to flex a strong defense (though it remains to be seen the impact of the loss of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season). Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola put up 257 passing yards for 25-40 in accuracy and two touchdowns with running back Dierre Hill Jr. clocking in 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 13 carries.

Michigan, on the other hand, is facing several of the problems that the Ducks faced earlier in their season after a 15-6 home loss against the Michigan State Spartans. Coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck postgame, and the quarterback position is in flux.

Follow along below for live game updates. The latest updates are at the top.

Pregame

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back
Dante Moore, quarterback
Andrew Olesh, tight end
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oc
Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan Wolverines Injury Report

Out

Kendrick Bell, wide receiver
Channing Goodwin, wide receiver
Braydon Alford, wide receiver
Micah Ka'apana, running back
Julius Holly, defensive end
Ace Hamilton, offensive lineman
Andrew Sprague, offensive lineman
Blake Frazier, offensive lineman

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on
Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Time Decision

College Football Bracket Challenge

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Brady Norton, offensive lineman

Oregon Duck Captains

Michigan Quarterback Questions

After the Wolverines' 15-6 loss at home against their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, head coach Kyle Whittingham admitted that the starting quarterback position was open yet again, a week after emphasizing freshman Tommy Carr was the Wolverines' go-to quarterback going forward.

"To be determined," Whittingham said. "But there was consideration about, you know, whether to insert Bryce [Underwood] and try to create something and after discussion, it was determined that, you know, stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win as it always comes down to that."

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team celebrate a touchdown during the second half in a game between the O
Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team celebrate a touchdown during the second half in a game between the Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Autzen Stadium will call for some classic Oregon fall weather with a 63 degree high as well as "Cloudy with a couple of showers," with an 84 percent precipitation probability.

Fans can expect a gloomy day in Eugene with 95 percent cloud cover and a bit of breezy conditions with wind coming from the south at eight miles per hour and wind gusts at 15 miles per hour.

Godzilla in Autzen Stadium

Oregon's week ten uniforms feature a unique collaboration between famous Japanese character Godzilla's owners at Toho International, Oregon's NIL brand "Ducks of a Feather", the father-son designer duo at Van Horne Brands, and sportswear brand Nike.

Bumpers on the matte black helmet featuring metallic silver "O" logos Oregon will wear to play the Wolverines also includes a back bumper with the "Godzilla" logo text and a front bumper stating "Go Ducks" in Japanese.

"The matchup will extend to game day, too! A 30-second stadium video will feature Godzilla alongside scenes from around Oregon, while tees will be handed out in the student section. During the Michigan game, Oregon football players’ helmets will display “Godzilla” on the back bumper and “Go Ducks” in Japanese on the front," said a blogpost on Godzilla.com.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) blocks Oregon Ducks defen
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) blocks Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchup History

This game marks the first time the Wolverines have traveled to Eugene, Oregon, since 2003, and the second ever-time the Wolverines will face the Ducks on Oregon's home turf. The most recent matchup against these two Big Ten giants happened in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2024, where the Ducks clinched the 38-17 win. Oregon has won the lat three games against the Wolverines, making the overall series an even 3-3.

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Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. 

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