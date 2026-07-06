Most Underrated Player in Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class
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Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning's arrival in December of 2021, the Ducks have worked tirelessly to bring the nation's best prospects to Eugene. Lanning has brought a top-10 recruiting class to Eugene in four consecutive years.
His very first class in 2022 finished slightly outside the cut after he took over the program with only a few weeks left before National Signing Day. Since then, the Ducks have consistently stacked elite talent near the top of the national rankings.
That recruiting dominance extends to the class of 2027, where the Ducks currently have the No. 3 class in the nation per On3 and the No. 2 class according to 247Sports.
While five-star recruits like receiver Dakota Guerrant and edge Rashad Streets headline the group, not every future impact player arrives in Eugene with five stars next to their name.
Oregon has built a reputation for identifying prospects with elite physical tools before the rest of the country catches on, and one member of the 2027 class fits that description better than anyone.
Why Josh Christensen Could Be the Ducks' Most Underrated 2027 Commit
Three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen may not receive the same attention as Oregon's highest-rated commits, but he could ultimately become one of the biggest steals in the class.
The Lake Oswego native checks nearly every box Oregon values when evaluating defensive linemen. At 6-6 and 250 pounds entering his senior season, Christensen already possesses the frame that Big Ten programs want. His combination of length, athleticism and a quick first step gives him one of the highest developmental ceilings among the Ducks' commits.
247Sports ranks Christensen as the No. 2 player in Oregon and the No. 63 edge rusher nationally, but those rankings may not fully capture his long-term potential.
Prospects from the Pacific Northwest often receive less national exposure than recruits from talent-rich states like Texas, Florida and Georgia. This allows West Coast programs like Oregon to identify players before their stock skyrockets.
EDGE Recruit Josh Christensen's Stock Continues to Rise
Christensen's junior season only reinforced why the Ducks prioritized him early. He earned Oregon 6A First-Team All-State honors, was named the Three Rivers League Defensive Lineman of the Year and helped lead Lake Oswego on a deep postseason run in the OSAA 6A Open playoffs.
His recruitment also reflected the growing belief in his upside. Christensen collected 19 scholarship offers and took official or unofficial visits to Oregon, Northwestern, California, Illinois, Washington State, Utah, Washington, Oklahoma and more before ultimately choosing the Ducks.
Off the field, Christensen impressed just as much. Christensen also received offers from Ivy League programs Princeton and Yale, which highlight his academic achievements.
With his size, athletic traits and room for development, Christensen has the potential to outperform his recruiting ranking and become one of the hidden gems of Oregon's 2027 class.
Why Oregon Trusts Its In-State Evaluations
If Christensen develops into a standout, he would be following a path that several former Oregon natives have already paved.
Justin Herbert arrived at Oregon as a lightly recruited three-star prospect from Sheldon High School before becoming a Rose Bowl champion, Campbell Trophy winner and first-round NFL Draft pick. Few projected him to become one of college football's premier quarterbacks when he signed with the Ducks.
Former West Linn standout Alex Forsyth was another overlooked three-star recruit who developed into a multi-year starter.
Lanning's staff has shown a willingness to trust its own evaluations over recruiting rankings, especially when it comes to in-state prospects. Christensen appears to fit that mold perfectly.
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.