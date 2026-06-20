Oregon’s Latest Recruiting Commit Might Be a Hidden Gem

The Oregon Ducks have been adding players to their class at a high rate since the beginning of June, as the Ducks have added a total of seven commitments in the month. This includes their most recent commitment addition, three-star defensive line recruit Josh Christensen, who ranks as the nation's No. 62 player on the defensive line, according to 247Sports.

Christensen was a great addition to the Oregon Ducks' 2027 class because of many key traits that he brings to the table. Here are four things that have stood out the most so far in his high school career with Lake Oswego High School.

Strength

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first thing to notice in Christensen's film is his ability to use his strength to his advantage. Not only is he usually the strongest player on the field, but he is also exceptional when it comes to using his strength to finish plays. He is great when bull rushing offensive linemen, but he is even better at containing thanks to his length and range, as well as his strength. This is something that not many can do, as the edge being contained often means one arm is free. Christensen is elite in this category.

Positional Versatility

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Positional versatility is the best trait that Christensen brings to the table. He has a great frame, measuring as a 6-6, 250-pound prospect, but he can play on both the outside and the inside of the defensive line. This is significant for the Ducks, as he could develop into a versatile weapon along the defensive line and could fit in rather than having to force him into one spot. His versatility would be an ace in his pocket, as this would give him the best chance to see the field early in his career as part of the rotation.

Angles

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christensen knows how to take the best angles when it comes to tackling someone in the backfield. Getting to the backfield is one thing, but finishing a play is a whole other responsibility. Oftentimes, there are talented players who can get to a running back or a quarterback in the backfield, but they can't finish a play due to their bad angles or size.

This isn't a problem in the slightest for the Ducks' newest commit, as he finishes plays thanks to the angles that he takes after shedding blocks

Block Shedding

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedding blocks is the most important thing that a defensive lineman or an EDGE can do. This is what allows them to get to the backfield or get to the playmaker that they need to tackle. Without block shedding, there is rarely a chance to contribute. Christensen's film shows an elite block shedder thanks to his active and violent hands. This would allow him to be an elite prospect at the next level, as plays move quicker, and his quick and shifty movements will be needed.

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