Five-Star Oregon Commit Adds Perfect Reaction To Ducks’ Recruiting Surge

The Oregon Ducks recruiting surge is catching the attention of five-star edge rusher commit Rashad Streets.

Streets is arguably the most active Oregon commit on social media and appears to be taking charge in helping to define the culture and personality of the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, which is soaring in rankings. Streets committed to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning back in April and publicly shaping the energy as the Ducks have landed three top-70 recruits in five days.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But the most important part? He's clearly already bought into Lanning's team DNA with what he posted after another five-star recruit receiver Xavier Sabb committed to the Ducks, this time over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins.

Five-Star Rashad Streets' Perfect Reaction To Oregon Recruiting Surge

Lanning's team "DNA" focuses in on four different traits: connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. There is another phrase that Ducks fans may see from players, recruits or staff: "FEBU" ... which stands for, forget everyone but us. Some may debate with the "f" stands for.

Either way, it ties back to the "us vs. us" mentality that the Ducks football program revolves around. Lanning, who stems from the legendary Nick Saban coaching tree, focuses his team on ignoring the outside noise, rankings, praise, doubters, etc. - similar to Saban's iconic "rat poison" mentality when it came to distractions outside his Alabama Crimson Tide program.

So when Streets posted "FEBU" after the Ducks landed their 24th commit in Sabb, it shows that Lanning's culture is resonating with players before they even step foot on the Hatfield Dowlin Complex. Streets is already using the program's internal language and showing pride when it comes to his future teammates: the only people that matter are the people within the program or those who choose to join it.

FEBU is not subtle and Streets is already spreading the word and creating momentum within the Ducks recruiting circles.

Another Oregon commit, four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe echoed the same thought.

Streets, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher out of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, committed to the Ducks over several other top schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks.

He earned his fifth star in June when 247 Sports updated their rankings, which happens periodically.

Oregon Ducks coaches Drew Mehringer and Ra'Shaad Samples | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Before landing Sabb, Oregon landed two other huge commitments from bluechip recruits on July 1: four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr..

Streets was vocal before the flurry of July commits, too. He has been active in recruiting other prospects to Oregon, including fellow five-star Ismael Camara, who just announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. Streets isn't the only Duck commit who is peer recruiting as four-star quarterback Will Mencl has also been outspoken about wide receivers that he wants to play with in Eugene.

Publicly, the 2027 Oregon recruiting class looks like its finding connection already... with big goals, too. Sabb announced his decision to join Oregon football on the Rivals Youtube channel and described what went into his decision.

"I feel like that was the best fit for me and my family. Also, I feel like that's the best chance I can get to win a national championship," Sabb said.

Who Could Join Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class?

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the three July commitments, Oregon football's 2027 recruiting class now ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

Who are the next elite recruits who could join Streets, Mencl and 22 others in the 2027 class?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-star defensive back recruit Kamauri Whitfield announces his decision on July 6 and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister commits on July 11. As it stands, the Ducks are in prime position to land Feister. Four-star defensive lineman recruit Brayden Parks is also still on the board without public commitment dates.

Ducks fans will have to wait at least one season to see Streets in action but the good news is Oregon football is right around the corner, with Big Ten Media Days on July 28-30 in Chicago and then the Ducks fall football camp starting up after. The Ducks' first game is on Saturday Sept. 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

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