Oregon Ducks National Championship Chances Are Changing
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have shown that they are an elite team, especially after going into No. 7 Penn State's iconic White Out night game and winning in double overtime 30-24.
Oregon's quarterback Dante Moore proved he's not only one of the best quarterbacks in the nation worth to be Heisman Trophy candidate, but he's the leader that Oregon needs on the offense to fulfill the Ducks' aspirations.
The defense for Oregon has come together nicely thanks to veteran transfers like defensive back Dillon Thieneman, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander making immediate impacts for the Ducks'. Now that Oregon has solidified itself as an elite program on both sides of the ball, Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard, believes this year is the best chance for Oregon to bring home a national title.
Explosive Offense
Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have done a great job in essentially rebuilding the offense to not just replicate but improve on the success from the 2024 season. The Ducks' lost it's starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the NFL draft, and along with him went running back Jordan James, wide receiver Tez Johnson, and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
So with the main pieces of Oregon's offensive productivity gone, it had to look toward new recruits, and players that have been waiting for their turn in the program.
Dante Moore sat behind Gabriel all of the 2024 season, studying and connecting with his future offense--needless to say he's proven that his patience has paid off.
"Dante Moore is a special talent who doesn't need to be brought along slowly," Shepard wrote. "Every week, he's tasked to do more, and all he's done is shine."
A quarterback can only showcase his explosive arm talent with explosive receivers, and the Ducks' have just the group for Moore.
Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore landed in Eugene and has made an immediate impact for the Ducks' and has led the team in receiving yards with 296 in Oregon's five games of the season. Veteran transfers like Malik Benson, and Gary Bryant Jr. have proven to be explosive options that can get the ball in the end zone for the Duck'.
Oregon's depth at the running back position has been vital at proving Oregon's dominance in the trenches. The Ducks' have one of the deepest rotation in college football with options like Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr., Jayden Limar, and Jordon Davison. There's so much happening it that room that transfer Makhi Hughes has decided to redshirt to save another year of eligibility.
While the Ducks' offense has proven to it's dominance on the ground and through the air--it's the defense that will determine the trajectory of the program.
Defense Wins Championships
Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has done nothing less of great job managing the Oregon defense, yet it hasn't received as much credit as the offense.
The most it's defense has allowed in the first half is just a singular touchdown. The Ducks' lead the Big Ten in "Passes Defended" meaning passes broken up or deflected with 21 on the year. Oregon also lead the conference in the assisted tackles category with 180, meaning it truly is a group effort to try and stop the ball.
The defense passed a major test in the Ducks' win against Penn State, and proved talent isn't everything it's about being prepared and being able to execute. The defense will only continue to grow in connection as the season goes on, but it's level of preparedness is determined on how focused the unit is approaching game time.
Oregon is overall a more complete and balanced team with more depth on both sides of the ball, so for analysts and fans to have the Ducks' in the picture for national title isn't too far fetched. The remainder of the Ducks' schedule is a picture that isn't necessarily easy, but not difficult as the Ducks' have proven they can handle anything.
The Ducks will host No. 8 Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and USC, yet the road doesn't have too many traps in store as Oregon will face Rutgers, Iowa, and its biggest foe in the Big Ten, the Washington Huskies.
The defense and offense will have ample time to prepare for it's top 10 matchup against the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 in Eugene. It will be the first game with all of the students back, so crowd that has been hungry for national title just got louder.