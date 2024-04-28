Oregon Football's National Championship Odds After College Football Spring Games
Expectations are high for the Oregon Ducks in their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's football team has the fourth-best odds to win the 2024 College Football National Championship.
Lanning's former team, the Georgia Bulldogs, have the best-odds. Oregon's new Big Ten foe Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-best odds and the Texas Longhorns have the third-best odds, according to FanDuel.
“I think the DNA traits for us aren’t going to change," Coach Lanning said about his 2024 team. "It still has to be about connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. Every team is unique, every team is different but it’s about growing up together."
"I think our team grew up a ton coming into spring. We had a talented team, but we
had to become a team. I think I saw a lot of that throughout this spring,” Lanning continued.
Oregon will host Ohio State on October 12th, 2024, in what is sure to be a top game of the college football season with major playoff implications. It will be a "coming home party" for Chip Kelly, the head coach of Oregon from 2009-2012, that is now the offensive coordinator for Ohio State.
This season is the first year of the 12-team college football playoff format, in which Oregon aims to be included in. What does that look like?
The five highest-ranked conference champions are automatically included, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams will compete in the playoff for the 2024 College Football National Title. The expanded playoff is “on track” for this fall, CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock
Of course, there is drama.
Oregon's new conference, the Big Ten, plus the SEC were close to departing the College Football Playoff before finalizing a deal that met their demands.
Last month, the NCAA faced the potential exit of powerhouse conferences SEC and Big Ten from the postseason.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti had a near breaking point during a January 2022 meeting, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.
"Absolutely," Sankey said when asked if the SEC would have left the CFP. "When we ended that set of meetings in January 2022 without a decision, I was clear: If you are going to walk away from this opportunity, we are going to reevaluate our position on format, revenue sharing, and governance."
Alas, an agreement was made and now in the rear-view mirror.
What revenue share did the SEC and BIG Ten get?
Under the new revenue model, the SEC and Big Ten will receive a combined 58 percent of all CFP revenue, Dellenger reported. This financial arrangement was key to retaining both conferences.
The 2024 Oregon football team is more focused on winning than the melodrama of revenue.
Next season's team is taking shape after landing several highly soughtafter transfers, including: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and safety Kobe Savage.
Lanning is confident in the growth of those star players, who will hopefully become the "DNA" of Oregon football and lead the Ducks deep into the CFP.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.