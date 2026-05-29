New NFL Mock Draft Predicts Record-Setting Night for Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are fresh off an NFL Draft that saw seven former Ducks selected by various NFL Teams, including two in the first round. A new mock draft by CBS Sports, written by Chris Hummer for the 2027 NFL Draft, predicts that four Ducks will be selected in the first round.

If four Ducks are indeed selected in the 2027 NFL Draft, it would break the program record for most players picked in the first round.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Predicted to Fall in NFL Draft

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is a major snub in the mock draft, as he’s predicted to fall all the way to No. 13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the fit with Pittsburgh makes sense, considering the current Steelers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is expected to retire following the upcoming NFL season, it’s unlikely Moore will still be on the board at No. 13 if he continues to progress at quarterback.

Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Predicted to Fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is expected to be the No. 1 option for the Ducks going into the upcoming season, and he is predicted by Hummer to be taken in the first round at No. 16 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson would be joining Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Tez Johnson, both of whom were former Ducks. Johnson logged 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns in his 2025 season.

The next Duck predicted to be taken in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft is Oregon defensive tackle A’mauri Washington, who is projected to fall to No. 29 to the San Francisco 49ers. Washington logged 33 tackles and nearly five tackles for loss in his 2025 season, and with the entire Ducks starting defensive line returning to Eugene, Washington should see his stats grow in 2026.

Hummer predicts that Oregon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti will be selected at the end of the first round at No. 31 by the Los Angeles Chargers. Tuioti is quickly emerging as one of the best Oregon defensive players and had a breakout season in 2025 as he logged a whopping 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Oregon Ducks Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei Snubbed From Mock Draft

NCAA Football Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

One significant snub in Hummer’s mock draft for the 2027 NFL Draft is Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei is coming up on two seasons removed from leading the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5, and he followed up his 2024 season with six sacks and two forced fumbles in 2025. `

Another notable omission from Hummer’s mock draft is Oregon center Poncho Laloulu. Laloulu was one of the first Ducks to announce his return to Eugene for the 2026 season, and he was a key member of an offensive line that finished as finalists for the Joe Moore Award, handed to the best offensive line in the country.

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