Oregon Ducks’ New Uniforms Show Why They Still Own the Uniform Game

EUGENE - The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are no strangers to earning style points. Oregon's reputation for flashy uniforms that push the envelop isn't slowing down anytime soon.

As the Ducks welcome the undefeated No. 21 UCLA Bruins to Autzen Stadium, they are making an immediate statement with their new uniforms that were two years in the making.

The details of the Ducks' "Origin of Speed" uniforms are heartwarming and unique. That attention to detail shows how Oregon is raising the bar again with its uniforms. Current players helped shape the futuristic design, connecting the Ducks’ past to their present from literal head to toe, down to the cushioning inside the cleats.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's New Uniforms

At first glance, the uniforms might look black. Their base is actually “Night Forest,” Nike’s darkest shade of green.

The scene in sunny Eugene is picturesque. Oregon fans fill the stands wearing black on a crisp fall day, the roar builds and the Duck climbs aboard the Harley. Smoke spills from the tunnel as coach Dan Lanning and his team prepare to take the field. Then the Ducks emerge in their striking uniforms, bringing a new look to one of college football’s unmistakable entrances.

For quarterback Dylan Raiola, the entrance marked another milestone: his first start in an Oregon uniform. With Dante Moore out after suffering a concussion against USC, Raiola took the field with a ranked opponent waiting and the home crowd behind him.

... and last but not least, Oregon’s latest look became part of the gameday spectacle.

Below is a first look at the new uniforms as well as ten unique facts about them.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks 'Origin of Speed' uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks new uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks 'Origin of Speed' uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon's new uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

10 Facts About Oregon's New Uniforms

1. Spencer Webb and Khyree Jackson Have a Special Tribute. The “O” logo includes six track lanes, with lanes four and five (their Oregon jersey numbers) set apart in different colors to honor the late Ducks.



2. Jeremiah McClellan Helped Pick a New Color. The receiver suggested drawing inspiration from Hayward Field’s seats, leading to the new “Green Strike” shade featured in the numerals.

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back De'Anthony Thomas (6) scores a touchdown during the kick off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



3. De’Anthony Thomas Inspired a Design Detail. The angled “OREGON” lettering on the hip draws partly from his finish-line celebration during his iconic opening kickoff return touchdown in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.



4. The Wings Sit at Exactly 26.2 Degrees. The angle of the helmet and shoulder wings honors the marathon distance and Nike’s roots in distance running.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in "Origin of Speed" uniforms | Nike



5. A Waffle Iron Inspired the Numbers. The perforated numerals nod to the waffle iron legendary Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman used to create early Nike running shoe soles.



6. Even the Inside of the Cleats Tells a Story. Brown cushioning mimics Hayward Field’s original clay and cinder track surface.



7. The Base Is Nike’s Darkest Green. Called “Night Forest,” the shade pairs with the new Green Strike and Oregon’s familiar Volt color.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Steve Smith Photography 2025



8. Players Wanted Wings on the Pants, Too. Their input helped extend the new “kinetic wing” design to a side panel on the pants, joining the helmet and shoulders.

9. The Uniform Took Two Years to Design. Current players helped shape the look alongside Nike graphic designer Jason Cochran, a lifelong Oregon fan.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Nike

10. From Throwback To Futuristic. "Generation O very much had a throwback element to it," Oregon football equipment administrator Kenny Farr said. "Now, we're trying to go the other way."

The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.

Oregon and UCLA kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. The Ducks are dressed for the occasion.

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