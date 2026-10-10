Oregon Ducks’ New Uniforms Show Why They Still Own the Uniform Game
In this story:
EUGENE - The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are no strangers to earning style points. Oregon's reputation for flashy uniforms that push the envelop isn't slowing down anytime soon.
As the Ducks welcome the undefeated No. 21 UCLA Bruins to Autzen Stadium, they are making an immediate statement with their new uniforms that were two years in the making.
The details of the Ducks' "Origin of Speed" uniforms are heartwarming and unique. That attention to detail shows how Oregon is raising the bar again with its uniforms. Current players helped shape the futuristic design, connecting the Ducks’ past to their present from literal head to toe, down to the cushioning inside the cleats.
Oregon's New Uniforms
At first glance, the uniforms might look black. Their base is actually “Night Forest,” Nike’s darkest shade of green.
The scene in sunny Eugene is picturesque. Oregon fans fill the stands wearing black on a crisp fall day, the roar builds and the Duck climbs aboard the Harley. Smoke spills from the tunnel as coach Dan Lanning and his team prepare to take the field. Then the Ducks emerge in their striking uniforms, bringing a new look to one of college football’s unmistakable entrances.
For quarterback Dylan Raiola, the entrance marked another milestone: his first start in an Oregon uniform. With Dante Moore out after suffering a concussion against USC, Raiola took the field with a ranked opponent waiting and the home crowd behind him.
... and last but not least, Oregon’s latest look became part of the gameday spectacle.
Below is a first look at the new uniforms as well as ten unique facts about them.
10 Facts About Oregon's New Uniforms
1. Spencer Webb and Khyree Jackson Have a Special Tribute. The “O” logo includes six track lanes, with lanes four and five (their Oregon jersey numbers) set apart in different colors to honor the late Ducks.
2. Jeremiah McClellan Helped Pick a New Color. The receiver suggested drawing inspiration from Hayward Field’s seats, leading to the new “Green Strike” shade featured in the numerals.
3. De’Anthony Thomas Inspired a Design Detail. The angled “OREGON” lettering on the hip draws partly from his finish-line celebration during his iconic opening kickoff return touchdown in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.
4. The Wings Sit at Exactly 26.2 Degrees. The angle of the helmet and shoulder wings honors the marathon distance and Nike’s roots in distance running.
5. A Waffle Iron Inspired the Numbers. The perforated numerals nod to the waffle iron legendary Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman used to create early Nike running shoe soles.
6. Even the Inside of the Cleats Tells a Story. Brown cushioning mimics Hayward Field’s original clay and cinder track surface.
7. The Base Is Nike’s Darkest Green. Called “Night Forest,” the shade pairs with the new Green Strike and Oregon’s familiar Volt color.
8. Players Wanted Wings on the Pants, Too. Their input helped extend the new “kinetic wing” design to a side panel on the pants, joining the helmet and shoulders.
9. The Uniform Took Two Years to Design. Current players helped shape the look alongside Nike graphic designer Jason Cochran, a lifelong Oregon fan.
10. From Throwback To Futuristic. "Generation O very much had a throwback element to it," Oregon football equipment administrator Kenny Farr said. "Now, we're trying to go the other way."
The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.
Oregon and UCLA kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. The Ducks are dressed for the occasion.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus