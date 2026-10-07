UCLA Has a Plan to Test Oregon Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola
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EUGENE - The No. 21 UCLA Bruins have a double challenge this week as they prepare for both Oregon Ducks quarterbacks in starter Dante Moore and backup Dylan Raiola.
First-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney doesn't see an easy option in either scenario.
Moore is participating in practice after suffering a concussion as the Ducks beat USC on the road. After a scary targeting hit, he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Oregon is coming off its bye week and coach Dan Lanning confirmed that Moore is throwing the ball, wearing pads and a helmet at practice. Ducks receiver Evan Stewart lit up when talking about how "amazing" it was to see "healthy" and "smiling" Moore back practicing.
What Bob Chesney Saw in Dylan Raiola Against USC
Moore’s availability will be closely monitored, but Raiola’s performance in Los Angeles demonstrated why UCLA cannot build its game plan around an anticipated drop-off at quarterback.
“Well, the other guy’s not bad, right?” Chesney said of Raiola, laughing. “When you watch him come in and just complete that game and do what he did, there’s not a giant drop-off between the two of those guys. They’re both really, really good, as you know.”
Raiola entered against USC with Oregon trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates worried about Moore. He helped guide the Ducks to a 41–27 victory, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
Chesney noticed the precision of Raiola’s throws and the confidence that could be building after calmly leading his team through a rivalry road win.
“Dylan, obviously, has a chance at the end of that USC game to really put himself in position to gain confidence in his teammates and his teammates to gain confidence in him. And I thought he was on time. I thought he was accurate,” he continued.
“He let those guys compete for footballs, and I’m sure there’s a lot of buy-in in that program right now with him," Chesney said.
How UCLA Plans to Challenge Oregon’s Quarterbacks
Notably, it will be strength on strength. Oregon's quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception in 145 attempts. Meanwhile, UCLA has intercepted eight passes, including four against Maryland.
Chesney singled out one thing that the Bruins want to make tough on whichever quarterback starts for Oregon. UCLA’s objective is to disguise its formation and change the defensive looks before the quarterback can take advantage.
"They're trying to gain information and ask the question before that ball is snapped," Chesney said. "We have to do a really good job of disguising those things and putting ourselves in the position that we show one thing, change the picture on them, and see if you can't steal one play here or there.”
The Bruins look to challenge Raiola and Moore's interception-free start to the season. For Lanning, the challenge UCLA poses is how they get better throughout the game. He gave respect to their linebackers and said they are "one of the best in the nation" at creating tackles for loss (22 this season.)
"They've been playing really good ball in the fourth quarter, really good ball in the second half, and really, frankly, pulling away from people when they get in those moments in games where they keep their foot on the gas. So, it's a real challenge for us. They do some really good things, and we're excited for that challenge,” Lanning said.
The Bruins are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2022. Chesney faced the Ducks in the first round of the College Football Playoff in 2025 when he coached James Madison, so there is some familiarity with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Looks to Extend Its Home Streak Against UCLA
The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.
Saturday is shaping up for be an ideal weather forecast for some football, with a predicted mostly sunny day with a high temperature of 62. The Oregon students are back in school and Ducks faithful are eager to welcome Chesney and the Bruins back to Eugene.
UCLA may have to wait to learn which Oregon quarterback it will face, but Chesney has already seen enough to prepare for a difficult assignment either way.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus