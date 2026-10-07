UCLA Has a Plan to Test Oregon Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola

EUGENE - The No. 21 UCLA Bruins have a double challenge this week as they prepare for both Oregon Ducks quarterbacks in starter Dante Moore and backup Dylan Raiola.

First-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney doesn't see an easy option in either scenario.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

Moore is participating in practice after suffering a concussion as the Ducks beat USC on the road. After a scary targeting hit, he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Oregon is coming off its bye week and coach Dan Lanning confirmed that Moore is throwing the ball, wearing pads and a helmet at practice. Ducks receiver Evan Stewart lit up when talking about how "amazing" it was to see "healthy" and "smiling" Moore back practicing.

What Bob Chesney Saw in Dylan Raiola Against USC

Moore’s availability will be closely monitored, but Raiola’s performance in Los Angeles demonstrated why UCLA cannot build its game plan around an anticipated drop-off at quarterback.

“Well, the other guy’s not bad, right?” Chesney said of Raiola, laughing. “When you watch him come in and just complete that game and do what he did, there’s not a giant drop-off between the two of those guys. They’re both really, really good, as you know.”

Raiola entered against USC with Oregon trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates worried about Moore. He helped guide the Ducks to a 41–27 victory, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola take a moment after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chesney noticed the precision of Raiola’s throws and the confidence that could be building after calmly leading his team through a rivalry road win.

“Dylan, obviously, has a chance at the end of that USC game to really put himself in position to gain confidence in his teammates and his teammates to gain confidence in him. And I thought he was on time. I thought he was accurate,” he continued.

“He let those guys compete for footballs, and I’m sure there’s a lot of buy-in in that program right now with him," Chesney said.

Oregon QB Dylan Raiola takes the time to greet Ducks fans after beating USC.



Coming in for the injured Dante Moore, Raiola went 19/25 for 289 yards and 2 TDs. https://t.co/iUsUvth94Z pic.twitter.com/jIvqgJtuSw — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

How UCLA Plans to Challenge Oregon’s Quarterbacks

Notably, it will be strength on strength. Oregon's quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception in 145 attempts. Meanwhile, UCLA has intercepted eight passes, including four against Maryland.

Chesney singled out one thing that the Bruins want to make tough on whichever quarterback starts for Oregon. UCLA’s objective is to disguise its formation and change the defensive looks before the quarterback can take advantage.

"They're trying to gain information and ask the question before that ball is snapped," Chesney said. "We have to do a really good job of disguising those things and putting ourselves in the position that we show one thing, change the picture on them, and see if you can't steal one play here or there.”

The Bruins look to challenge Raiola and Moore's interception-free start to the season. For Lanning, the challenge UCLA poses is how they get better throughout the game. He gave respect to their linebackers and said they are "one of the best in the nation" at creating tackles for loss (22 this season.)

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They've been playing really good ball in the fourth quarter, really good ball in the second half, and really, frankly, pulling away from people when they get in those moments in games where they keep their foot on the gas. So, it's a real challenge for us. They do some really good things, and we're excited for that challenge,” Lanning said.

The Bruins are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2022. Chesney faced the Ducks in the first round of the College Football Playoff in 2025 when he coached James Madison, so there is some familiarity with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Looks to Extend Its Home Streak Against UCLA

GoDucks

The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.

Saturday is shaping up for be an ideal weather forecast for some football, with a predicted mostly sunny day with a high temperature of 62. The Oregon students are back in school and Ducks faithful are eager to welcome Chesney and the Bruins back to Eugene.

UCLA may have to wait to learn which Oregon quarterback it will face, but Chesney has already seen enough to prepare for a difficult assignment either way.

Sign up to our free newslette r and follow Bri Amaranthus on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.