The No. 13 Oregon Ducks went back to the classics for their trip to East Lansing. After three straight games in alternate looks built around black, white, grey and metallics, Oregon is wearing its “Generation O” style again against Michigan State, this time with a twist.

Oregon Ducks' Uniforms At Michigan State

The helmet is the star. The yellow shell is wrapped in chrome-green wings that look like feathers sweeping from the front of the helmet to the back, each layer separated by a thin yellow stripe.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass and evades Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cam Stodghill (12) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s the first time a “Generation O” combination has included a winged helmet, and under the lights at Spartan Stadium the chrome stands out. A yellow facemask finishes the front, and “MIGHTY OREGON” runs across the back.

What about the rest of the combination? The Ducks are wearing their "Mighty Oregon" white uniform with green and yellow details. The uniform is an away version of the classic Duck colors.

There is a statement nod to history too. The “Mighty Oregon” set debuted in 2024 as part of Nike’s “Generation O” collection, inspired by the uniform Pat Johnson wore for “The Catch” against Washington in 1997.

Yellow is the highlight of this uniform, with yellow gloves, yellow athletic bands, and a yellow helmet featuring a yellow face mask and shiny green wing on the sides. It's the first time since Oregon's opening game against Boise State that the Ducks have worn yellow pants.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord (2) keeps this pass away from Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Bryson Williams (14) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the return to yellow, each of the last three uniforms was inspired by a character: the Michigan helmets being a collaboration with Japanese icon Godzilla, and the Ohio State and Northwestern uniforms being renditions of the popular "Mummy Duck" theme, originally crafted in 2025 for Oregon's White Out victory at Penn State.

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Oregon's New Travel Shoes Make A Statement

The Ducks made a fashion statement before they landed with their travel shoes.

Loving them? Good news... Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF), GOAT, and Flight Club are dropping a DOAF x Nike SB Dunk in two colorways: "Shout!" and "The Zoo." Proceeds benefit participating Oregon student-athletes.

The "Shout!" Dunk launches at Flight Club Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 4, then hits Flight Club's Los Angeles, Miami and New York stores on Saturday, Dec. 5. It drops on the GOAT app on Thursday, Dec. 10, and will also be available at select regional skate shops.

A second pair, "The Zoo" comes first: it debuts at Flight Club Tokyo on Friday, Nov. 20, reaches Flight Club Los Angeles, Miami and New York on Saturday, Nov. 21, and drops on GOAT on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington models Oregon's uniform combination for their road game against the Michigan State Spartans. | @GoDucks on X

Big Implications for Ducks vs. Spartans

It's a game with massive implications for Oregon, which is on the College Football Playoff bubble and must win its final two regular season games to be considered.

Oregon is 0-3 at Spartan Stadium and hasn’t been back to East Lansing since a 31-28 loss in 2015. The Ducks enter Friday night’s game with a 20-4 road record under coach Dan Lanning.

"You see a team that's getting better and better. They've dealt with some injuries, like everybody is at this point in the season. But Coach Fitzgerald does an unbelievable job. You can see the toughness showing up with his group, and you know the pride that they play with and how hard they play," Lanning said.

“Certainly, gives us unique challenge traveling to a place that we actually haven't got to experience yet in East Lansing. So should be a fun environment Friday night, and we're excited about that opportunity," Lanning continued.

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