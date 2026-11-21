Oregon Ducks' Uniforms at Michigan State Make a Statement
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks went back to the classics for their trip to East Lansing. After three straight games in alternate looks built around black, white, grey and metallics, Oregon is wearing its “Generation O” style again against Michigan State, this time with a twist.
Oregon Ducks' Uniforms At Michigan State
The helmet is the star. The yellow shell is wrapped in chrome-green wings that look like feathers sweeping from the front of the helmet to the back, each layer separated by a thin yellow stripe.
It’s the first time a “Generation O” combination has included a winged helmet, and under the lights at Spartan Stadium the chrome stands out. A yellow facemask finishes the front, and “MIGHTY OREGON” runs across the back.
What about the rest of the combination? The Ducks are wearing their "Mighty Oregon" white uniform with green and yellow details. The uniform is an away version of the classic Duck colors.
There is a statement nod to history too. The “Mighty Oregon” set debuted in 2024 as part of Nike’s “Generation O” collection, inspired by the uniform Pat Johnson wore for “The Catch” against Washington in 1997.
Yellow is the highlight of this uniform, with yellow gloves, yellow athletic bands, and a yellow helmet featuring a yellow face mask and shiny green wing on the sides. It's the first time since Oregon's opening game against Boise State that the Ducks have worn yellow pants.
Before the return to yellow, each of the last three uniforms was inspired by a character: the Michigan helmets being a collaboration with Japanese icon Godzilla, and the Ohio State and Northwestern uniforms being renditions of the popular "Mummy Duck" theme, originally crafted in 2025 for Oregon's White Out victory at Penn State.
Oregon's New Travel Shoes Make A Statement
The Ducks made a fashion statement before they landed with their travel shoes.
Loving them? Good news... Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF), GOAT, and Flight Club are dropping a DOAF x Nike SB Dunk in two colorways: "Shout!" and "The Zoo." Proceeds benefit participating Oregon student-athletes.
The "Shout!" Dunk launches at Flight Club Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 4, then hits Flight Club's Los Angeles, Miami and New York stores on Saturday, Dec. 5. It drops on the GOAT app on Thursday, Dec. 10, and will also be available at select regional skate shops.
A second pair, "The Zoo" comes first: it debuts at Flight Club Tokyo on Friday, Nov. 20, reaches Flight Club Los Angeles, Miami and New York on Saturday, Nov. 21, and drops on GOAT on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
Big Implications for Ducks vs. Spartans
It's a game with massive implications for Oregon, which is on the College Football Playoff bubble and must win its final two regular season games to be considered.
Oregon is 0-3 at Spartan Stadium and hasn’t been back to East Lansing since a 31-28 loss in 2015. The Ducks enter Friday night’s game with a 20-4 road record under coach Dan Lanning.
"You see a team that's getting better and better. They've dealt with some injuries, like everybody is at this point in the season. But Coach Fitzgerald does an unbelievable job. You can see the toughness showing up with his group, and you know the pride that they play with and how hard they play," Lanning said.
“Certainly, gives us unique challenge traveling to a place that we actually haven't got to experience yet in East Lansing. So should be a fun environment Friday night, and we're excited about that opportunity," Lanning continued.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus