Ranking Oregon's NFL Draft Departures on How They'll Impact the Ducks Next Year

The Oregon Ducks were among the schools that had the most players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Seven former Oregon stars were selected in the draft, two of whom were taken in the first round.

All seven of the former Ducks stars who were taken in the draft have the potential to make an impact in the NFL after putting together phenomenal collegiate careers playing under coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon football program.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the draft in the books, here is a ranking breakdown of the Oregon Ducks' NFL departures from least to most impactful for 2026.

7. Alex Harkey

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey (OL26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another top player from Oregon’s offensive line last season, Ducks offensive guard Alex Harkey, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round with the No. 206 pick in the draft. Harkey, along with Pregnon, helped Oregon’s offensive line to remain consistent throughout the season.

Now with the Chargers, Harkey looks to become a key piece to the Los Angeles offensive line as they continue to try to improve their protection of former Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert.

6. Malik Benson

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon is still expected to have one of the best wide receiver groups in the country next season, fans will miss Malik Benson’s talent, especially on special teams. In his one season with the Ducks, Benson stepped up amid injuries to Oregon’s wide receiver core, recording 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

Benson’s contributions at wide receiver helped Oregon win key games down the stretch to secure its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff with impactful performances against the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies to end the regular season.

Benson looks to become a crucial piece of the Las Vegas Raiders rebuild as he was selected by them in the sixth round of the draft with the No. 195 overall pick.

5. Jadon Canady

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another top safety on the Oregon defense last season, Jadon Canady, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round at No. 109 overall. After two seasons each with the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss Rebels, Canady recorded 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in his one season with the Ducks.

With Canady and Thieneman now gone from Oregon’s safety group, transfers Koi Perich (Minnesota) and Carl Williams IV (Baylor) now step in to lead on the Ducks' defense.

4. Bryce Boettcher

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A fan favorite among Oregon fans, linebacker Bryce Boettcher will be missed at Autzen Stadium next season. Known for much more than his stellar defensive play on the football field, Boettcher was also a dual-sport athlete as he was a top player on Oregon’s baseball team.

In his four seasons as a linebacker on the Ducks football team, Boettcher recorded 269 total tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Along with Thieneman, Boettcher was one of Oregon’s defensive leaders this past season, recording a team-high 136 total tackles. The Indianapolis Colts selected Boettcher with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the draft.

3. Emmanuel Pregnon

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While it came as a surprise that he fell draft boards, Oregon offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon finally heard his name called in the third round as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 88 overall pick.

In his one season with the Ducks, Pregnon helped to keep Oregon one of the most dominant offensive lines in the country. Pregnon proved to be a very efficient pass blocker and allowed only one sack in 15 games played with the Ducks last season.

2. Dillon Thieneman

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite playing only one season for Oregon, safety Dillon Thieneman made a remarkable impact after transferring from the Purdue Boilermakers. In his one season with the Ducks, Thieneman was one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

Thieneman proved to be a talented downfield tackler and was a difficult player to stop in coverage for opposing teams. He looks to bring those talents to a Chicago Bears team that enters the 2026 season looking to defend their NFC North title. The Bears selected Thieneman with the No. 25 overall pick

1. Kenyon Sadiq

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was the first Ducks player taken off the board as he was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 16 overall pick. While the Ducks still have talented pieces at the tight end position ahead of next season with Jamari Johnson and Kendre Harrison, Sadiq’s impact as a red-zone target will be missed.

In his last season with the Ducks, Sadiq, in addition to winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award and being a finalist for the Mackey Award, recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sadiq’s eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS last season, as he played a pivotal role in the Ducks making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

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