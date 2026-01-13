Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Announces Plans for Next Season
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up a championship-level season in disappointing fashion, suffering a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Peach Bowl.
Now, the Ducks are officially saying goodbye to one of their best players following the end of the 2025 season.
Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Declares for NFL Draft
Per reports from ESPN, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is forgoing his senior season and will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after three years with the Ducks.
Sadiq will be one of the top tight ends selected this April, as he will bring pass-catching versatility to whichever teams he ends up with. Oregon will now lean on Jamari Johnson at tight end next season.
In three seasons at Oregon, Sadiq posted 80 catches for 892 yards and eight touchdowns. After a quiet freshman yeat in 2023, he burst onto the scene for the Ducks late 2024, catching two touchdowns in the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Sadiq had been sitting behind tight end Terrance Ferguson during his first two seasons at Oregon but finally got a chance to take over the starting role in 2025 when he finished with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kenyon Sadiq Left Door Open on Possibility of Returning to Oregon
After the Peach Bowl, Sadiq didn't rule out the possibility of returning, saying that the team has "unfinished business" headed into 2026. However, the decision to head to the NFL is no surprise, and is probably the best choice for him despite the fact that Oregon fans will be disappointed to see him go.
"I'm not sure, but it does help when we have a bunch of guys already coming back. I know that. There's definitely some unfinished business."
Sadiq's final game at Oregon was one filled with emotion, as he revealed after the loss to Indiana that his grandmother had been diagnosed with breast cancer. He got choked up while revealing the news to reporters after the contest.
"Gosh. My grandma got diagnosed with breast cancer, and this was her last game she'd get to see me play. So it's kind of just emotional for me," Sadiq said while fighting back tears. "I love her to death, and obviously a game like that for the last game for her being able to see is tough."
Oregon Has Now Lost Multiple Tight Ends
Along with Sadiq's departure, the Ducks have lost tight ends Roger Saleapaga, Vander Ploog and Zach Grace to the transfer portal.
The Ducks have already addressed these departures with the aforementioned retention of Johnson along with landing a commitment from Penn State tight end transfer Andrew Olesh.
The loss of Sadiq stings, but Oregon is set to be in good shape at tight end next season.
