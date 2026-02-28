Kenyon Sadiq Speaks Openly About College Production at NFL Combine

Oregon Ducks tight end prospect and future NFL tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one of the many players that is representing Oregon at the NFL combine, and he has drawn national attention with his record-breaking performance.

Sadiq is arguably the best prospect leaving the Oregon program to become an NFL player. Sadiq is one of the many players competing at this year‘s combine, which also includes a speaking portion in which he has asked questions by the media. While it might seem like entertainment, this is one of the more critical parts of the combine.

Sadiq was asked many tough questions, including one that focused on his production at the college level. Sadiq could be the first position player to finish his career with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards selected in the first round since tight end Benjamin Watson in 2004.

The Oregon tight end didn’t hesitate a bit, and some could even say that he had a home run with his answer as he would go into detail about how he is a team player. He also would go into detail about being willing to contribute to multiple factors of the game, such as special teams.

“Yeah, I guess it comes down to I’m willing to do whatever my team wants me to do. Production is one thing, but being a great teammate is one, and I think I’ve done that. So, one is playing to my capabilities mentally, but also the attributes I can bring to a team. Not just snap count, but on special teams as well. So, all these attributes, if you look at snap count, are missing, but I do bring a lot of value to the team.”

Oregon fans are likely not surprised by Sadiq's answer as well as his composure. One of the leaders of the Ducks offense, with or without the ball in his hands, Sadiq showed off his versatility throughout the 2025 season, lining up at nearly every skill position.

Sadiq has been linked to multiple teams when it comes to the NFL, as he’s expected to go within the first 25 picks of the draft, which would land him in the first round. The first round consists of 32 selections, and the percentage of him being drafted within the first 32 picks is significantly higher than not.

He will likely be the first Ducks star selected, with a guy like safety Dillon Thieneman following behind. Thieneman is expected to be drafted within the first two rounds and is seeing a projection as high as pick 18 with the Minnesota Vikings. Many have considered both prospects near the top of their position, as Sadiq leads the way among all tight ends, while Thieneman is typically ranked No. 2 behind Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.