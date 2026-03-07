Most Surprising Prediction Yet for the Oregon Ducks in the NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks are projected to have at least one first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the first player selected may not be who many expect. In a recent mock by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman will be the first Duck taken in the draft.

Sikkema has the Dallas Cowboys selecting Thieneman with the No. 12 overall pick. While Thieneman has been a player who could rise into the first round, Sikkema cites the safety’s NFL Combine performance as why he could go as a top-15 pick.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“There was pre-combine talk of what Thieneman was capable of athletically, and he proved it all correct in Indianapolis. A 4.35-second 45-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical jump at 6 feet and 201 pounds verified the athletic ability,” Sikkema wrote.

Dillon Thieneman’s Rise with Oregon

Thieneman transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years with the Purdue Boilermakers. The safety stepped right in with Oregon’s defense proving to be a versatile athlete. Whether it’s defending against the run or pass, Thieneman can be trusted to make the play.

In 2025, the Ducks ranked No. 4 in the FBS for passing yards allowed, averaging 157.9 per game. Oregon adding Thieneman through the portal both elevated the defense and helped the Ducks’ safety develop into a first-round draft projection.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman played in all 15 games with Oregon, finishing the season with 92 total tackles, one sack, five passes defended, and two interceptions.

One of his interceptions was against the Penn State Nittany Lions, in what proved to be a defensive matchup between the two teams. In overtime, the Ducks led the game, and the defense needed to make a stop to win. As Penn State quarterback Drew Allar went to pass the ball, Thieneman caught the interception, ending the matchup.

This was a critical game for the Ducks, who were the lower-ranked team ahead of the matchup. It was also the Penn State White Out, which is a challenging atmosphere for away teams. Thieneman not only showed off his athleticism but also his ability to show up in big moments, which could stand out to NFL teams.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Sikkema’s mock draft, not only is Thieneman predicted to go No. 12 overall, but he would be the second safety off the board. The first is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, going No. 10 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL Scouting Combine gives players a chance not only to meet with teams but also to showcase their skills during drills and potentially boost their draft stock. Thieneman did just that with his performance, and he could be the first Oregon player selected in the Draft.

Kenyon Sadiq's First-Round Projection

The reason Thieneman’s projection could be seen as surprising is because of the high draft stock of former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is still projected to be a first-round pick in Sikkema’s mock, going No. 17 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

The tight end is coming off a breakout season in his third year with the Ducks. He proved to be an elite athlete and a reliable pass catcher. He is a big player, measuring at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds at the combine. Despite his size, he is speedy and can make an immediate impact for whichever NFL team selects him.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2025, Sadiq recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards. He also led the team with eight touchdown receptions, despite missing one game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. After his performance, Sadiq quickly became a player to watch in the first round, but his combine performance could be what seals the deal for teams to target him early.

The Oregon tight end did not just showcase his talent at the combine; he had a record-breaking performance. Sadiq's 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds set a record for tight ends, surpassing Vernon Davis and Dorin Dickerson's 4.40 time.

Oregon had two players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., and could continue that trend in 2026. Whether it is Thieneman or Sadiq selected first, their projections prove the Ducks continue to be a program that develops athletes into NFL-caliber players.

SIGN UP FOR THE OREGON DUCKS ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!