Oregon Ducks Trending Towards Multiple First-Round Picks After NFL Combine

With the Oregon Ducks showing out at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the program may go two years in a row with multiple first-round NFL Draft picks. Oregon's first round prospects to watch for are tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon had two first-round picks: the Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, and the Washington Commanders selected offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq has held a first-round projection since the conclusion of the 2025 season. His combine performance may have solidified that, and teams could fight over the former Ducks tight end during night one. While Sadiq may have helped cement his first-round projection, Thieneman’s performance could be just what he needed to boost his draft stock.

Kenyon Sadiq’s First Round Projection Solidifying

While anything can happen during the 2026 NFL Draft, Sadiq's combine workout is trending for his record-breaking performance.

Sadiq's 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds set a record for tight ends, surpassing Vernon Davis and Dorin Dickerson's 4.40 time.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq continued to show off at the Combine, as he also had a 43.5–inch vertical, the second most among the tight ends, behind Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers. Stowers vertical was 45.5 inches, the best since 2003 for the position.

Sadiq has already held a first-round projection, but the question was how far he could fall. After his performance, teams picking later in the night may have to consider trading up if they plan on targeting the Oregon tight end.

Oregon fans understand just how valuable Sadiq is based on his growth with the team. Sadiq spent three seasons with Oregon, developing until his breakout year in 2025. Despite missing one game, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Sadiq finished the season with 51 receptions for 560 yards. He also led the team with eight touchdown receptions.

One of Sadiq's top performances, in which he showed off his athleticism, was against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He recorded eight catches for 96 yards and one touchdown, and one of his receptions was thanks to an impressive dive.

Kenyon Sadiq with a beautiful diving catch for the Ducks 🦆@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/tH3OLPWtNl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2025

NFL Combine Gives Dillon Thieneman the Chance to Boost Draft Stock

One of the biggest aspects of the NFL Combine is that prospects have the opportunity to boost their draft stocks. Thieneman has been a possible name to watch to jump to the first round, but his performance in the combine could be just what he needed to boost himself into night one.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman’s 40-yard dash was timed at 4.35 seconds, and he recorded a 41-inch vertical jump. Thieneman showed off his athleticism with the Ducks, but being able to showcase it at the combine could have been just what NFL teams needed to see.

"Thieneman is a ball magnet who posted six interceptions as a true freshman in 2023 at Purdue, displaying elite range that will appeal to teams looking to cut down on explosive plays allowed. It would surprise me if he is not a first-round pick,” Field Yates of ESPN wrote.

Thieneman spent one season with Oregon, transferring in from Purdue ahead of the 2025 season, but his performance helped the Ducks become one of the most challenging teams to pass against. The Duck ranked No. 4 in the nation for passing yards allowed per game (157.9).

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman finished the season with 92 total tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions. One of his top plays of the season was against Penn State, in which he recorded the game-winning interception.

Not only are the Ducks trending towards having two first-round picks this year between Sadiq and Thieneman, but it would be the seventh year in a row Oregon had a player selected on night one.