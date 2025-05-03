Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Grow NFL Quarterback Pipeline In 2025 NFL Draft: Dillon Gabriel

The Oregon Ducks now have four former quarterbacks on NFL rosters after the recent selection of Dillon Gabriel in the third round by the Cleveland Browns of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel joins a growing pipeline from the Ducks to the NFL.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
After one of the most successful seasons in school history, the Oregon Ducks had a program-record 10 draftees during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, one selection arguably stood out among the rest with the Cleveland Browns selections quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the draft.

The Ducks continue to grow their pipeline of sending quarterbacks to the NFL. Gabriel joins the Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert as the four former Oregon quarterbacks now on NFL rosters.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Not only have the Ducks been successful in sending quarterbacks to the next level, but they succeed there too.

Nix and Herbert share a lot in common with both starters playing for an AFC West organization. Both quarterbacks have been starters since their rookie seasons and both were first round selections.

Herbert has been the gold standard of Ducks quarterbacks in the NFL. Year after year, Herbert keeps the Chargers in playoff contention despite not being surrounded by the most talented group of weapons. During his five seasons in the NFL, Herbert has won Offensive Rookie of the Year and thrown for over 3,000 yards and at least 20 touchdowns each season, but importantly continues to get better with each passing season.

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nix nearly won Offensive Rookie of the Year this past season, falling short to a historic year from quarterback Jayden Daniels. During his rookie season this past year, Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix led the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade and has a bright future ahead of him in Denver.

Gabriel heads to Cleveland to join the most interesting quarterback room in the NFL. The Browns currently have four quarterbacks competing for the starting gig with Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett duking it out with Gabriel for the starting honors. Despite being a third round pick, it won't be a guarantee that Gabriel will be made the starter as Flacco and Pickett both bring NFL starting experience into the fold, as well as Sanders' being a highly-touted prospect by NFL teams.

Oregon has the potential to send another quarterback to the league with the ceiling that projected starter Dante Moore has. Moore was a five-star quarterback coming out of high school, but hasn't had the typical path of five-star quarterbacks. Despite that, Moore finds himself in the midst of a position battle this offseason, one that could truly dictate how his future plays out.

If Moore earns the starting job this season and has a breakout year, he could very well play himself into draft contention. The talent, coaching, and weapons is there for Moore and the Ducks' offense to burst out for another big season in 2025.

