Raiders vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Just Bet Jeanty)

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to avoid two upset losses at home to begin the season when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers were -9.5 favorites in Week 1 against the Cardinals, but Arizona came away with a 26-14 victory. Los Angeles never led in the game and allowed 10 points in the fourth quarter after cutting the Cardinals’ lead to two points.

On the flip side, the Raiders got a 27-13 win over the Dolphins as -3.5 favorites to open the season. They never looked back after taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Chargers did win both meetings last season, though, covering as -3.5 and -9.5 favorites in double-digit victories.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Raiders vs. Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Chargers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Ashton Jeanty Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Omarion Hampton UNDER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Ashton Jeanty OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

After coming up just shy of the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season, Ashton Jeanty got off to a great start with 102 yards on 23 carries in Week 1. While he didn’t score a rushing touchdown, he caught all six of his targets for 45 yards and two scores – that doesn’t necessarily matter for this pick, but it’s showing where Jeanty’s game is at right now.

The Chargers also allowed over 100 rushing yards last week, with Tyler Allgeier (61 yards) and Jeremiyah Love (41 yards) combining for 102 yards and a score on the ground.

Los Angeles was able to limit Jeanty to 43 and 31 rushing yards last season, but the sophomore should have another large workload here in Week 2.

Ashton Jeanty Anytime Touchdown (-110)

I’m taking Jeanty to find paydirt as well. Of course, he had those two receiving touchdowns last week, as mentioned above, and the Chargers let Love score on one of his 11 carries last week.

The Raiders don’t have a ton of offensive weapons, especially with Brock Bowers out, so they should continue to lean on Jeanty, especially near the goal line.

Omarion Hampton UNDER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

The Raiders' defense put up a pretty stout performance against the run last week, allowing 36 yards on 11 carries by Devon Achane. Malik Willis did run for 39 yards on six carries, but that’s a different category altogether.

Omarion Hampton only ran for 43 yards on 12 carries last week and went UNDER 63.5 rushing yards in six of nine games last season.

I’ll fade Hampton as the Chargers look to get Justin Herbert and the offense going at home.

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