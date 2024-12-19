Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

Ducks Digest

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2. True Oregon Colors vs. Maryland

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Maryland Ter
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Modeled by senior tight end Terrance Ferguson, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Gang Green” and "Mighty Oregon" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports an apple green base color, with yellow details. Yellow is prominent on the pants with green details. On the gloves and undergarments are green. The cleats sport a green design with yellow details.

The helmet design for this look is the "Mighty Oregon" helmet with a yellow base, Green "O" on the sides, and a white and green stripe down the center of the piece. The face mask is yellow.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

