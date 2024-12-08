Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37 on Saturday night for the Big Ten Championship.
Penn State coach James Franklin has shown displeasure with some of the officiating. After the loss, Franklin made his feelings clear.
"I don't want this to come off the wrong way, I give Oregon a ton of credit, but the penalties were pretty lopsided," Franklin said.
Penn State finished with five penalties for 65 yards while Oregon had three penalties for 24 yards.
Did Bryce Boettcher Get Away With A Personal Foul?
A play that had James Franklin especially upset was a non-call on Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher. On a Penn State 3rd and 9 at the Oregon 27-yard line early in the third quarter, Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar took off an ran up the middle. He was met by a flock of Ducks at the 34-yard line. After the refs blew the play dead, Boettcher remained engaged with Allar.
Boettcher gave Allar a little extra throw down, which Franklin and the Nittany Lions did not appreciate. If a personal foul was called, it would have been an automatic first down. Instead, Penn State faced a 4th down. They sent out the field goal team, and kicker Ryan Barker hooked the field goal wide left.
James Franklin spent the whole timeout following the missed kick talking to the refs, presumably about the no-call on his quarterback.
For such a close game, every call and every play is so important.
Ducks Trying to Hold Off Penn State Rally
The Ducks got out to a red hot start and took a 28-10 lead in the first half. The Nittany Lions coward back and cut the lead down to as little as four before the halftime break. Oregon went to the locker room with a 31-24 lead.
The winner of this game gets a first round bye in the 12-team college football playoff. The winner will also in all likelihood, get the No. 1 seed in the college football playoff when the final rankings come out tomorrow morning.
The No. 1 Ducks earned a 13-0 record for the first time ever with a win over No. 3 Penn State.
