Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
1. Green Goblin vs. Penn State
Finally, the top ranked uniform combination of the season goes to the uniform the Ducks wore when they won their first Big Ten Conference title.
Modeled by senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their "Fly Era" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a black base color, with silver and green details. Black is prominent on the pants. The gloves and undergarments are black. On the gloves, there's a steel plating silver detail that can be seen in the shoulders of the uniform, which represents the steel shoulders of Oregon uniforms of the early 2000's and the carbon fiber Duck wings of the 2010's.
The cleats are black with silver paint spraying from the foot of the shoe, seemingly intended to emulate the look of spray paint.
As for the helmet, you'll spot a green, shiny base with an almost matte silver Oregon "O" on the sides of the helmet. "Ducks" is in a light grey on the base of the skull. The eye guard is a black holographic shift with a black face mask. This particular helmet design has yet to be seen on the field this year.
