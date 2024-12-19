Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
1. Green Goblin vs. Penn State

Senior Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa models Oregon Duck Football's "Fly Era" inspired uniforms for the 2024 Big Ten Championship g
Senior Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa models Oregon Duck Football's "Fly Era" inspired uniforms for the 2024 Big Ten Championship game. Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter).

Finally, the top ranked uniform combination of the season goes to the uniform the Ducks wore when they won their first Big Ten Conference title.

Modeled by senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their "Fly Era" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a black base color, with silver and green details. Black is prominent on the pants. The gloves and undergarments are black. On the gloves, there's a steel plating silver detail that can be seen in the shoulders of the uniform, which represents the steel shoulders of Oregon uniforms of the early 2000's and the carbon fiber Duck wings of the 2010's.

The cleats are black with silver paint spraying from the foot of the shoe, seemingly intended to emulate the look of spray paint.

As for the helmet, you'll spot a green, shiny base with an almost matte silver Oregon "O" on the sides of the helmet. "Ducks" is in a light grey on the base of the skull. The eye guard is a black holographic shift with a black face mask. This particular helmet design has yet to be seen on the field this year.

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

