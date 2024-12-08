Penn State Defender Throw Up Vs. Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Championship?
The No.1 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions are facing off in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana. In the first quarter, something abnormal happened to a Penn State defensive player at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It appears that a Nittany Lions linebacker threw up right before the Ducks scored their second touchdown of the night.
Strangely enough, an Arizona player puked against Oregon during the 2014 Pac-12 Championship game.
Oregon and Penn State are battling for the Big Ten title, which also earns a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football playoff.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel set a new FBS record for starts by a quarterback against thePenn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. Gabriel made 62nd start on Saturday, passing former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's record of 61 career starts.
Gabriel is off to a hot start with back-to-back touchdown passes to tight end Kenyon Sadiq to put Oregon up 14-10.
The No. 1 Ducks have a chance to reach a 13-0 record for the first time ever with a win over No. 3 Penn State.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning joined ESPN's College GameDay to preview the matchup.
"I think you got two really great teams going against each other. I think explosive plays will make a big impact on this one. You know, obviously the takeaway battle," said Lanning. "They’ve got some premier players, some game-changer players that we have to do a good job of controlling, understanding where they’re at. And then we got to take advantage of the moments we get, and the opportunities we get."
Besides the turnover battle, the Ducks and Lanning prioritize maintaining their focus.
"You know it hasn’t been hard because our focus has been really clear from the beginning. We don’t really worry about the opinions of others. In fact, we call you guys ‘The Machine.’ Everything about what you guys talk about has nothing to do with the result on the field. So, no offense, but we could care less what anybody else thinks. If you want to control results, go win," said Lanning.
