Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
13. Silver & Black "Eight Ball" vs. Washington
Modeled by senior defensive back Dontae Manning and senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a black base color, with green and silver details. Grey is prominent on the pants with silver metallic details. The undergarments are black and no gloves were shown in the promotional pictures posted to @goducks on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
The helmets are Oregon's "Warp Speed" liquid silver base with wings on the sides. The facemask is also a silver metallic color sure to glimmer under the Autzen floodlights.
The uniforms, being black and modeled by both No. 8 players, appears to reference Gabriel's nickname "Eight Ball." The athlete is known for using the billiard ball emoji in his social media posts, along with his teammates using the same emoji when referencing Gabriel. Using black with the number eight only feeds into that concept.
