Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
13. Silver & Black "Eight Ball" vs. Washington

Dillon Gabriel and Dontae Manning wear Oregon Ducks Football's Nike uniform combination for their game against the Washington
Dillon Gabriel and Dontae Manning wear Oregon Ducks Football's Nike uniform combination for their game against the Washington Huskies, 2024. / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter) / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter)

Modeled by senior defensive back Dontae Manning and senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a black base color, with green and silver details. Grey is prominent on the pants with silver metallic details. The undergarments are black and no gloves were shown in the promotional pictures posted to @goducks on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).

The helmets are Oregon's "Warp Speed" liquid silver base with wings on the sides. The facemask is also a silver metallic color sure to glimmer under the Autzen floodlights.

The uniforms, being black and modeled by both No. 8 players, appears to reference Gabriel's nickname "Eight Ball." The athlete is known for using the billiard ball emoji in his social media posts, along with his teammates using the same emoji when referencing Gabriel. Using black with the number eight only feeds into that concept.

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

