Why This Year's College Football Playoff Is The Most Exciting Yet

After an exciting quarterfinal round filled with upsets and thrilling finishes, the College Football Playoff Semifinals are officially set, and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are one of the four remaining teams with a shot at winning the national championship.

Following their dominating 23-0 win over the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, Oregon will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in a rematch of the Ducks' one loss of the season. The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosiers advanced to the CFP Semifinal with a dominating 38-3 win over the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels will match up in the CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, after their stunning upsets in the quarterfinals.

Oregon Not Only Program Seeking First National Championship

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Entering the Peach Bowl matchup against the Hoosiers, Oregon is two games away from securing its first national championship in school history, a milestone that generations of Ducks fans have been dreaming of after falling short on several occasions in the past.

The Ducks aren’t the only semifinal team that is looking to secure their first national championship. The Hoosiers are looking to complete one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history by becoming the first national champion to finish the season 16-0.

Before coach Curt Cignetti took over as coach of the Hoosiers, Indiana had the most losses in college football history before Northwestern surpassed them this season. The Hoosiers are one of three programs, along with Rutgers and Northwestern, that have 700-plus losses.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss is also aiming to earn their first outright national championship in program history. The Rebels earned a share of the national championship in 1960 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Miami is the only CFP Semifinal team with multiple national championships, holding five titles, and is seeking its first since 2001.

Early Peach Bowl Preview Matchup vs. Indiana

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon enters the Peach Bowl matchup against Indiana currently as a four-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Peach Bowl matchup between the Ducks and the Hoosiers has the potential to be an instant classic, as both teams are playing their best football of the season.

The quarterback duel between two of the top 2026 NFL Draft prospects, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore, will be a tremendous matchup and play a major role in which team advances to the national championship game on Jan. 19.

The defensive performance of both teams will also be critical in the Peach Bowl. In the Oct. 11 game at Autzen Stadium, Oregon and Indiana’s defense recorded a combined three interceptions in the game, with the Hoosiers forcing two takeaways compared to the one the Ducks recorded.

Coming away with takeaways could have a major impact on the Peach Bowl result, as one turnover may decide what many expect to be a close game. Oregon and Indiana will face off in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The kickoff of the Peach Bowl is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

