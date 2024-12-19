Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
12. White with Oregon Details vs. Purdue

Oregon Ducks Football 2024 Uniform Combination Vs. Purdue Boilermakers. Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter) / Credit:
Oregon Ducks Football 2024 Uniform Combination Vs. Purdue Boilermakers. Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter) / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter) / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter)

Modeled by junior defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson, the uniform includes a white jersey from the “Mighty Oregon” uniform design, white pants, green and yellow detailing and numbers, andThe Oregon Duck alternate logo on the shoulder area. The undergarments match the jersey and pants with a white color. As for the helmet, a green “O” is placed prominently on the side with a yellow base, white and green stripes up the middle, and a yellow face mask with green tinted visor. This is also the same helmet from the “Mighty Oregon” uniform combination.

The cleats design for this match-up was previously announced by Nike designer Button via his “X” (formerly Twitter) account. This shoe design sports two-tones of green to make what mirrors a Nike Air Force One shoe motif. Yellow laces and silver detailing in the Nike swoosh and the cleat bottoms themselves top off this unique piece of footwear.

