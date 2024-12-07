Oregon Ducks, Penn State Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Trey Wallace
As the No.1 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions prepare to face each other in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana, which players will be available and which ones will not play in the conference title game?
Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Burch and wide receiver Tez Johnson returned to the field for the Ducks' final regular season game against Washington. Offensive lineman Marcus Harper II has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury against the Michigan Wolverines. Will he make his return in Indianapolis?
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has provided little to no updates regarding the majority of injuries on his roster.
Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence has not appeared in a game this season, but a recent social media from suggested that he might be coming back from his injury sooner than later.
Florence emerged as a young star on Oregon's defense before his season was ended after sustaining a knee injury in November of 2023. The Ducks secondary has played well, led by veteran defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, Tysheem Johnson, and Nikko Reed.
The Ducks' top receiver Tez Johnson was able to return in Oregon's regular season finale vs. Washington and barring any set backs, should be ready to play vs. Penn State.
Oregon defensive lineman My'keil Gardner has not played yet in 2024, but he was listed as "questionable" on the official injury report for the Washington game.
Penn State starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh is not expected to play against Oregon after sustaining a right knee injury that Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called "long term."
Nittany Lions wide receiver Trey Wallace was unable to play in the regular season finale against Maryland. Behind star tight end Tyler Warren, Wallace is the offense's clear No. 2 target for Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.
Wallace was listed as questionable before the Maryland game, and his status remains up in the air before the matchup with the Ducks. Franklin declined to reveal any specifics about injuries to Wallace and cornerback Elliot Washington II.
"As you guys know, I don’t get into a whole lot of that kind of stuff unless it’s a long-term injury. But we have confidence that both of those guys will be available to play. I think you saw them both out here contributing today," said Franklin.
Washington II leads the Penn State defense with five pass deflections, and he also has one interception on the season. He was listed as "out" on the Nittany Lions injury report before the Maryland game, but Franklin is expecting their return.
Oregon and Penn State will kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium at 5 p.m. PT. The game will broadcast on CBS.
This article will be updated once both teams released their injury reports at 3 p.m. PT.
MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'