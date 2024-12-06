Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
Four-star offensive line recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu committed to and signed with the Oregon Ducks on Thursday night in another one Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s surprises. The Las Vegas, Nevada prospect was pledged to Oregon for three months before flipping his commitment to the BYU Cougars.
Kalaniuvalu is not the only recruit that flipped to Oregon during the Early National Signing Period, though he is the only prospect to have already committed to the Ducks once before. On Nov. 2, Kalaniuvalu de-committed from Oregon, and he flipped his decision to BYU on the same day. Fast forward to Thurdsay, and Kalaniuvalu is once again a member of the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class.
Lanning was asked about Oregon's ability to flip recruits in his signing day press conference.
"They recognize that they want to be a part of a winner, right? And that’s what you want, right? You want guys that want to go compete, to go win," said Lanning. "Every one of these guys isn’t afraid of competition, which I think is something exciting. They all want the opportunity to compete and play, but they want to go compete and play with the best."
Kalaniuvalu is planning to take a mission, so he will not be joining Oregon's program for another two years.
The addition of the four-star from Nevada gives offensive line coach A’lique Terry an impressive commit list of Kalaniuvalu, four-star Ziyare Addison four-star Zac Stascausky, four-star Douglas Utu, and three-star Demetri Manning
Utu and Kalaniuvalu are teammates along the offensive line for Bishop Gorman, a powerhouse high school program in Las Vegas.
Oregon flipped five-star defensive back Na’eem Offord from the Ohio State Buckeyes and five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from Cal.
Kalaniuvalu is also the second offensive line recruit that Lanning and company have flipped in recent weeks. Before the Early National Signing Period opened, former Washington Huskies commit Zac Stausasky flipped to Oregon.
The Ducks recruiting class is No. 3, according to On3's Industry Rankings. It is Lanning's second time signing a top-five class at Oregon.
After a successful Early National Signing Period, the Ducks are preparing to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. Kickoff from Indianapolis, Indiana, will be at 5 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
