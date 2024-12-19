Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
7. "Gang Green" Original vs. Boise State

Marcus Harper II models Oregon Duck Football's "Gang Green" uniform worn against the Idaho Vandals / Credit: @goducks on "X"
Marcus Harper II models Oregon Duck Football's "Gang Green" uniform worn against the Idaho Vandals / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter).

Modeled by senior offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, the predominately green uniforms with yellow details have "gang green" stitched in the collar, paying homage to the "Gang Green" Oregon Ducks of the mid 1990s. Note the Big Ten patch on the front with the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The fighting Duck is also on the inside of the green gloves. The glossy green helmet features a yellow O.

Oregon's throwback "Mighty Oregon" uniforms honors the 1997 Oregon Ducks. The white uniform features a fighting Duck on the shoulders with apple green lettering and trim.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

