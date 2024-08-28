OFFICIAL: Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers Schedule Civil War Basketball Series
The basketball version of the Civil War rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers won't be ending anytime soon.
Despite the Ducks switching to the Big Ten Conference and the Beavers moving to the West Coast Conference for the next two basketball seasons (along with the Washington State Cougars), the two programs will start a multi-year series this season in Corvallis in 2024. The return game will be in Eugene in 2025-26.
The Oregon-Oregon State rivalry have had an NCAA record amount of games between any two programs in the nation at 364. The Beavers lead the all-time series over the Ducks at 192-172. Oregon has won the last seven matchups in the rivalry dating back to 2022.
The final matchups between the two programs as members of the Pac-12 Conference last season were both won by the Ducks. Oregon beat Oregon State on Feb. 17 at Gill Coliseum, 60-58. Oregon's N'Faly Dante, now of the Houston Rockets, led all scorers with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots in the victory.
In the matchup on Feb. 28 at Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks took care of business by a score of 78-71. Oregon's Kwame Evans contributed 22 points, nine rebounds, three steals and one block in the win.
Oregon's Dana Altman has a 22-9 record against Oregon State and a 345-152 overall record since taking over the coaching reins back in 2010. He has won four Pac-12 regular season championships and four Pac-12 tournament championships during that time but will be chasing after his first Big Ten title soon.
Here is what Oregon's upcoming non-conference schedule is looking like so far with a handful of more to be announced later:
vs. UC Riverside - Nov. 4 (season-opener)
at Oregon State - TBA
vs. Creighton - Nov. 26 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
vs. Texas A&M/San Diego State - Nov. 27 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
TBD - Nov. 29 (Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
vs. Stanford - Dec. 21 (San Jose Tip Off)
Oregon will play a 20-game Big Ten conference schedule in 2024-25. The Ducks will be playing three schools both home and away and the other 14 teams once (seven at home and seven on the road).
The Ducks will play UCLA, USC and Washington both home and away next season. Oregon's home-only opponents are Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. The road-only opponents include Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
