Oregon Ducks 'No Salary Cap' on Name, Image, Likeness Money?
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are thriving in the age of the transfer portal and ever-changing recruiting world. Oregon secured the nation's No. 1 transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel to instantly boost a Duck offense that lost quarterback Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Then, the Ducks secured a potential quarterback of the future in transfer quarterback Dante Moore. Add in dangerous playmakers like wide receiver Evan Stewart, cornerback Jubbar Muhammad, safety Kobe Savage and defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell... and it's an abundance of riches.
An abundance of riches that some coaches appear to be a little green with envy about.
"Oregon doesn't have (a salary cap) but we do. There's a salary cap," UCLA coach DeShaun Foster told 247Sports.
Foster isn't the only college football coach that has made comments about Oregon's name image and likeness budget.
At SEC Media Days, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart poked some fun at Oregon and coach Dan Lanning.
“This year, we took Nike, who I’ve had the great pleasure of meeting Phil Knight and his wonderful wife Penny,” Smart said. "And I wish I could get some of that NIL money that he’s sharing with Dan Lanning. But that’s another note.”
A few weeks later, Lanning responded to his former coach.
“I think it’s impressive that guys like Kirby (Smart) have been signing the No. 1 class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time. Obviously coach Smart took a little shot at us. If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better have great support. We have that," Coach Lanning said on the Pat McAfee Show.
Oregon does have a great relationship with Nike founder and Oregon graduate, Phil Knight. But to insinuate that Knight has written a blank check with an unlimited salary cap does not make factual sense.
"I don't think we'd ever lose a recruiting battle if that was the case," coach Lanning said on if Oregon has "unlimited NIL" from Nike owner Phil Knight.
Part of this success has been due to the efforts of Oregon’s Division Street NIL collective which is one the most innovative and effective in the country. Division Street is an NIL collective formed by Oregon alumni and donors such as The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis, and Knight. Division Street aims to empower student-athletes to navigate the NIL landscape and maximize their earning potential.
Oregon's top NIL valuations are Stewart ($1.3 million), Gabriel ($1.2 million) and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius ($626K.)
The Ducks and Lanning are contenders in their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference. Oregon kicks off the 2024 college football season against the Idaho Vandals on August 31st at 4:30 p.m. PT.
