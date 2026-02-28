Oregon Ducks Running Back Noah Whittington Gets Real About Injury Adversity

EUGENE – Few players on the Oregon Ducks experienced the highs and lows of college football quite like running back Noah Whittington. The senior finished his four-year tenure with the program in 2025 and spoke to the media at the 2026 NFL Combine on Friday.

Whittington battled injuries throughout his Ducks career. Despite the hardships he faced, he overcame injuries and now prepares for the NFL Draft.

Running Back Noah Whittington Talks About Facing Adversity

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Whittington talked about what he learned from his recovery from injuries when speaking with the media at the NFL Combine.

“One thing it did teach me is that some things you can control and some things you can’t,” Whittington said. “Injuries, unfortunately, is a part of the game. If you play long enough, you’re going to come across them. It taught me that you gotta be mentally tough.”

“You gotta believe that you can make it,” he continued. “It was a point in time where people believed in me more than I believed in myself, and I really had to have a sit-down with myself in the mirror and tell myself that I can do it. And I did, so going into the future I feel like if I ever was to come across another injury, and significant as that one, I would beat it.”

The Oregon running back returned from a season-ending knee injury n 2024 and rushed for six touchdowns and received two touchdowns the next season. His final season with the Ducks featured seven total touchdowns and 829 rushing yards.

Noah Whittington Informally Meets With NFL Teams

Oregon running back Noah Whittington runs as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whittington spent two seasons at Western Kentucky before joining the Ducks in Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s first season in 2022. He quickly became a key player in the running back room and a leader in the locker room.

The running back is anticipated to get selected on the third or even the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft. Whittington said he had an informal meeting with the Detroit Lions at the NFL Combine. He also met informally with the New Orleans Saints and said he won’t be doing anything at the NFL Combine on Saturday, per Saints On SI writer Arye Pulli.

Oregon Winning AT NFL Combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks who competed at the NFL Combine so far haven’t disappointed. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher participated in position drills on Thursday, while tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman and cornerback Jadon Canady all participated in drills on Friday.

Sadiq went viral for his all-around athletic ability. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which broke the 16-year-old record for a tight end held by Vernon Davis and Dorin Dickerson. He also posted a 43.5 vertical jump.

Thieneman impressed with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. He then recorded the second-highest vertical jump among safeties, leaping for 41 inches.

Wide receiver Malik Benson prepares for his on-field activities on Saturday, and offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey are both scheduled to participate on Sunday. So far, the Ducks at the NFL Combine seem to only be helping their NFL Draft stocks.