Jadon Canady Gets Candid About Interception Against Washington at NFL Combine
EUGENE – Cornerback Jadon Canady quickly became a key part of the Ducks’ defense in his lone season with the Oregon Ducks.
Among Canady’s biggest plays in 2025 was his goal-line interception against the rival Washington Huskies. Canady broke down the play when speaking to the media at the NFL Combine.
Cornerback Jadon Canady Re-Lives Washington Interception
One of Canady’s two interceptions in 2025 was in the regular season finale in Washington. The cornerback spoke about the standout moment during his media availability at the NFL Combine.
“I knew backside I had help,” Canady said, according to HuskiesWire’s Alex Katson. “And I saw (wide receiver Denzel Boston) at No. 2. Boston doesn’t block that much from his opposition. Also, it was the red zone area, so I knew he was trying to go. I held the backer on him. I ended up seeing him and picking the ball off.”
The Ducks ended up winning the game 26-14. Canady’s interception happened with under three minutes to go in the first quarter when the Ducks were only up 3-0. The defensive play set Oregon up for its first touchdown at the start of the second quarter after the slow start offensively.
Ducks Prepare to Show Off at NFL Combine
Canady is one of nine Oregon players representing the program at the 2026 NFL Combine. The Ducks have the second-most invites in program history, with the 12 invites in 2025 being the team’s record.
The cornerback is joined by wide receiver Malik Benson, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, running back Noah Whittington, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, safety Dillon Thieneman and offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey. Offensive lineman Isaiah World was also invited but suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out of the event.
Boettcher is the first Duck to compete in the four-day event, with his position group set to be featured at noon on Thursday. Sadiq, Canady and Thieneman are all scheduled for their on-field workouts beginning at noon on Friday. Benson and Whittington are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday and Harkey and Pregnon are slated for 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Oregon’s NFL Draft Outlook
The Ducks are set to have another impressive NFL Draft in 2026. A program record on Oregon players was selected in 2025, and this spring may feature multiple first-round selections.
Sadiq and Thieneman are the two juniors who declared for the draft. The Ducks could’ve shattered their previous record of selections this year if players like quarterback Dante Moore or edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei decided to forgo their final season of eligibility and head to the NFL.
Instead, it's Sadiq who has arguably the best chance of going in the first round. Pregnon or even Thieneman are other players who could end up selected in the late first-round or early second round.
Canady is expected to go in the middle rounds of the draft. He finished his senior season at Oregon with a pair of interceptions, 39 tackles, six pass deflections and a forced fumble. Canady ended the 2025 season with a top-10 cornerback grade nationally, according to Pro Football Focus.
