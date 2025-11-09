Oregon Ducks Playmaker Earns MVP In Win Over Iowa Hawkeyes
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks passed a huge test in Big Ten play in week 10, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16 in Iowa City at Kinnick Stadium. The Ducks were dealt some disappointing news prior to the game when it was announced that Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and offensive lineman Alex Harkey would all be out.
The Ducks were dealt another blow in the first quarter when wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr was helped off the field, but the Ducks stood tall and were able to come out of Iowa City with an 8-1 record. Oregon running back Noah Whittington is the deserving MVP of the Ducks win over the Hawkeyes.
Whittington amassed 118 yards on 17 carries. On a day where freezing rain was coming into Kinnick Stadium sideways, and the Ducks missing both Dakorien Moore and Kenyon Sadiq to injury, the Ducks needed their running game to be up to speed and Whittington certainly helped.
Whittington Shines In Ducks Skill Players Absences
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to CBS' Jenny Dell about the win:
"That looked like an old-school Big Ten game today didn’t it? And I’ll tell you what. Our resilience, next guy up. The guys stepping up. Unbelievable team we just competed with. They had no quit, our team had no quit. It’s kind of like who had it last is going to have a chance. We had a chance tonight," Lanning said.
Whittington helped the Ducks down the field with less than two minutes left in the first half, picking up two first downs on two straight carries. Whittington would end the first half with 11 carries for 87 yards. Other Ducks running backs would be able to come in and spell Whittington. Ducks running back Jordon Davison was able to pitch in with 52 rushing yards on eight carries of his own.
The Ducks win over Iowa represented the fourth time that Whittington has led the team in rushing, he led the Ducks in rushing against Montana State and Oklahoma State, and again at Rutgers.
Whittington Able To Break Down Hawkeyes Impressive Run Defense
Whittington’s performance is especially impressive due to Iowa having the No. 12 rush defense in the nation coming into the matchup against Oregon, with the Hawkeyes having just surrendered 87 yards per game on the ground.
The Ducks and Hawkeyes were engulfed in what looked like was going to be a rock fight before Iowa had a poor snap on a punt in the first quarter that resulted in a safety. The Ducks would then force a three and out before going 82 yards on eight plays that ended in a Dierre Hill Jr. touchdown run.
The Ducks and Iowa would trade drives that would amount in nothing, before Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney knocked the ball out of Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski's hands halfway through the third quarter.
The Ducks will now look ahead to their return to Eugene to take on Minnesota at Autzen Stadium in week 11. The Golden Gophers, coming off of a bye week, will bring a 6-3 record into Eugene for the Friday night matchup. With BYU losing to Texas Tech in week 10, the Ducks should see their College Football Playoff ranking jump up at least one spot by the time they take on Minnesota.