Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Speaks Candidly On Peach Bowl Homecoming

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup at the Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers will be a special homecoming game for Oregon running back Noah Whittington. The Ducks' leading rusher and native of Fort Valley, Georgia, will return to his home state to play in arguably the biggest game of his college career, as Oregon looks to advance to its first national championship since 2015 with a victory over the Hoosiers.

With the Peach Bowl to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Whittington returns to a stadium where he experienced several highs and lows during his high school football career with Peach County.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Ahead of Oregon’s CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl matchup against Indiana, Whittington spoke about returning to play in his home state at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What Noah Whittington Said

Oregon running back Noah Whittington works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Returning To His Home State For the Peach Bowl:

“It means a lot. Going back to where it all started. I played my first big, I guess you could say, football games that was televised in that stadium. So yeah, it’ll bring back some good memories for sure,” Whittington said.

Past Struggles Playing At Mercedes Benz Stadium:

“I mean, every game is a new game. I don’t really hold any past feelings going into the games from recent games, you know. Every game is a new game. So it's like I just want to win. I don’t really care about my record in that stadium or past games that’s happened. As long as we win this game, I’m going to be happy,” Whittington said.

His Ticket Requests For Peach Bowl Matchup:

“I got a lot. But, I mean, I’m not bad at saying no. My teammates were charging too much money for tickets this week. So I just chose to just be a bad guy. If you’re not going to like me over me not getting you a ticket to the game, then the love is not genuine. But I got 10 so far. That was my max,” said Whittington.

How Whittington Could Play Major Role In Peach Bowl For Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brenden Jordan (7) defends during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Winning the Peach Bowl over the Hoosiers and advancing to the national championship with the Ducks in his home state would be a memorable moment for Whittington in his senior season. Whittington has had a remarkable senior season with Oregon, leading the Ducks in rushing entering the Peach Bowl matchup with 829 yards and six touchdowns.

With Oregon freshman running back Jordon Davison out for the Peach Bowl, Whittington looks to step up for the Ducks in the backfield and put on a remarkable performance. Davison is also likely out for the rest of the CFP if the Ducks advance past the Hoosiers. Davison’s injury is a major loss for Oregon’s offense, as he leads the Ducks running back group in touchdowns with 15 on the season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Whittington and Oregon look to avenge their only loss of the season by upsetting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers. The Ducks fell to the Hoosiers at home in Eugene on Oct. 11, losing 30-20. Since that loss, the Ducks have rallied off eight straight wins.

The CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl matchup between Oregon and Indiana is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

