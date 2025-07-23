Oregon Ducks' Offense or Defense To Lead Team Second Big Ten Season?
The Oregon Ducks have been on an upward trajectory since coach Dan Lanning landed in Eugene in 2022. At the center of the Ducks’ success under Lanning has been the steady defensive improvements.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked the top 10 defenses and offenses in college football heading into the 2025 season. Oregon secured a spot on the list of the nation’s best units, also ranking second among Big Ten programs.
Top 10 Defenses
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Clemson Tigers
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Penn State Nittany Lions
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Top 10 Offenses
1. Clemson Tigers
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Florida Gators
6. LSU Tigers
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
8. Texas A&M Aggies
9. Ohio State Buckeyes
10. Oregon Ducks
Oregon is one of the few elite programs that have are ranked inside of the top 10 for both offense and defense, joining Clemson, Penn State, Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.
Key Ducks Defenders
The Ducks return several top defensive players, such as EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and linebacker Bryce Boettcher, while also adding a top transfer in former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman.
PFF ranked Thieneman as the No. 3 returning safety in the nation, which helped the program to a No. 6 ranking in the PFF secondary rankings. The safety led all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles in 2024, also tallying a sack and six pass deflections.
Thieneman will be joined by veteran transfers Jadon Canady and Theran Johnson, as well as returning cornerback Jahlil Florence, on what is set to be a top secondary this fall.
Uiagalelei is another Duck who leads his position group and is predicted to play himself to an NFL Draft pick next spring. He picked up All-Big Ten honors from the media and the coaches as a sophomore. Uiagalelei shined with 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss in 11 starts in 2024.
The Eugene native Boettcher is also set to star once again for Oregon in his final season of eligibility. The inside linebacker made 13 starts for a career-high 94 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 2024. Like Uiagalelei, Boettcher can secure a spot on an All-Big Ten team for the second consecutive season if he replicates his production from 2024.
Linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive linemen A’mauri Washington and Bear Alexander are other players who headline the program’s defensive unit in 2025.
Year-By-Year Improvements
With Lanning’s previous stop being the defensive coordinator for the top defense in the nation at Georgia, it’s not much of a surprise that the Ducks’ defense has also catapulted into one of the best in the NCAA.
Oregon ranked No. 15 in total defense last season, allowing 315.9 yards per game and 32 opponent touchdowns. Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi helped the Ducks to being fifth in the nation in pass breakups with 63.
The program’s total defense in 2024 was an improvement from 2023, which also ranked among the top 30 in the nation at No. 22 with 318.4 yards per game.
The play of Oregon’s recent star quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, has dominated the team’s media coverage with Lanning at the helm. When the Ducks have a strong defensive unit to support the stellar play of their offense, however, the program has proven to have a chance at going to the College Football Playoffs and beyond.