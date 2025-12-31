How Oregon's Offense Stacks Up Against Texas Tech Entering Orange Bowl

For a second consecutive season, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are one of the eight remaining teams with a shot at a national championship. Oregon’s explosive offense, led by star quarterback Dante Moore and a talented group of offensive players, gives the Ducks a golden opportunity to win their first national championship in school history.

Oregon looks to keep those dreams alive when it faces another top offense, the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. Entering the Orange Bowl matchup, how does Oregon’s offense compare to Texas Tech and the other remaining teams in the CFP?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech's Advantages On Offense Over Oregon

Texas Tech and Oregon enter the Orange Bowl both ranked in the top 3 in scoring offense among the eight remaining CFP teams. Texas Tech ranks No. 1, averaging 44.8 points, while Oregon is No. 3 in scoring offense, averaging 39.2 points per game following their 51-34 first-round CFP win over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes.

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. runs after a catch against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, who handed Oregon their only loss of the season on Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium, rank No. 2 in scoring offense between the Red Raiders and the Ducks, averaging 41.9 points per game.

Texas Tech also has the advantage over Oregon in total offense ahead of the Orange Bowl. The Red Raiders' offense, which played a significant role along with their defense in leading Texas Tech to its first Big 12 championship in school history, ranks second in total offense behind the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, averaging 480.3 yards per game.

The Rebels, following their 41-10 first-round home win over No. 11 Tulane Green Wave, average 498.0 yards per game. Oregon is ranked fourth in total offense among the CFP quarterfinal teams, averaging 468.9 yards per game, and behind the Indiana Hoosiers (472.8 ypg), who are at No. 3.

Quarterback Duel Between Dante Moore and Behren Morton

Texas Tech's Behren Morton prepares to throw against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterback duel in the Orange Bowl between Oregon’s Dante Moore and Texas Tech’s Behren Morton will be one of the deciding factors in which team advances to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

While Moore has the advantage over Morton in passing yards, Texas Tech’s overall passing offense is averaging more than Oregon’s. The Red Raiders rank No. 2 in passing offense, averaging 289.4 yards per game. The Ducks rank No. 6, averaging 251.8 yards per game.

Oregon's Rushing Attack Major Key In Orange Bowl Matchup

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Oregon’s rushing attack is the group that could not only have the biggest impact on defeating Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, but also on winning the national championship. The Ducks' rushing game, highlighted by the running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr., is ranked No. 2 behind Indiana in rushing offense, averaging 217.1 yards per game.

Texas Tech’s rushing attack, which is led by running backs Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams, ranks No. 3 in rushing offense, averaging 190.9 yards per game. The Red Raiders also have the No. 1 rushing defense in the country, allowing an average of 68.5 yards per game. Defending the run against Oregon’s dominant running back trio will be a major key for Texas Tech to win the Orange Bowl.

Oregon enters the Orange Bowl as currently a 2.5-point favorite over Texas Tech, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The kickoff for the Orange Bowl matchup between the Ducks and Red Raiders is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

