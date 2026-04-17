A'lique Terry Doesn't Hold Back on Oregon's Offensive Line Future

The Oregon Ducks are set for a massive 2026, as they're loaded with talent. Oregon coach Dan Lanning made new additions from the portal and high school class over the offseason, along with the players that the Ducks have returning from last season's College Football Playoff semi-final squad.

One of the coaches who has high hopes for the team is A'lique Terry. He seems to believe that some of the work the Ducks roster has been putting in has paid dividends, which he spoke about following a recent spring practice.

A'lique Terry Gets Real About Oregon Offensive Line

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry works with players during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"It's about time for those guys. This is their chance. We've had a great group of tackles the last few years that we've taken in these classes. We had a ton of guys who we evaluated really well. The last two years, they were a little young, so we're like, 'Let's take some portal guys who are one-year guys!' That gives them still another nine to 12 months to develop. And now that's starting to pay dividends. There's a lot of trust in these guys," Terry said.

The Ducks' offensive line is one of their strongest position groups on the offensive side of the ball, as they continue to build their roster. This lineup has a ton of stars who may hear their name called in the NFL Draft one day, and each of these players plays a significant role with the Ducks.

Young Ducks Offensive Linemen Look to Make Impact

New Offensive Line coach A'lique Terry, center, runs a drill during the first practice of spring for Oregon Football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 13 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the players who might catch everyone's attention is Ziyare Addison. Addison was a former four-star prospect from the state of Florida who recently made the move to join the program just around a year ago. He was expected to be one of the stars for this upcoming season, even before the Ducks made some moves for more offensive linemen. Addison will have the chance to contribute very early in the season, and could even find himself in the starting lineup.

Some other players who have the chance to make a huge impact this season include some of the players they recently brought in through the high school recruiting scene. One of the players they now have on the roster is Immanuel Iheanacho.

Iheanacho was one of the better commits for the Oregon Ducks in the 2026 class, as he is an offensive tackle prospect with a lot to like. He is someone who could find himself playing very early as a freshman, and can be a future star both in Eugene and in the NFL if he lives up to his expectations. Iheanacho was rated as a five-star prospect and has some of the more vicious hands in the nation already as a freshman, which will allow him to both contribute and dominate.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another player who could be a huge factor when he gains more development is Tommy Tofi, who is an elite prospect with the ability to play both offensive guard and offensive tackle. When he is at his best, he can be one of the better players in the country when it comes to moving his feet, as this is something that he showed when he was in high school. His raw ability and his size will allow him to see the field in year one if he continues to improve.

Redshirt-freshman Douglas Utu, redshirt-freshman Demetri Manning, and redshirt-sophomore Devin Brooks are all worth keeping an eye on for this next season as well. They are some of the younger guys, who Terry was likely speaking about. They could have a major role now, but could be even better in the future with some older players around them.

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