National Analysts Scout Oregon True Freshman Immanuel Iheanacho

Oregon Ducks five-star offensive lineman freshman Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the more talked-about players joining the roster. Many reporters and fans have high hopes that he will be one of the better additions to the Ducks.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The Ducks star is just one of the many five-stars in the class, as each class showcases a total of 32 players with the honor. Each player was recently scouted by ESPN reporters Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill. This includes an evaluation of the Ducks' offensive lineman.

What ESPN Said About Oregon Freshman Immanuel Iheanacho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Iheanacho has the same plug-and-play ability as Cantwell. The difference is Oregon doesn't have the same immediate needs across the offensive line and might not have as clear a path to a starting opportunity. That being said, although the Ducks have a lot of bodies returning, they don't necessarily have a great deal of experience," Haubert and Luginbill said.

"Because of that, we could still see the massive (6-7, 350) five-star powering his way into a role in Year 1 at tackle or guard. The key, both short and long term, is that he manages his weight. If he isn't carrying unnecessary size, he can also move incredibly smoothly for his build. When he gets his hands on defenders, he has a jarring strike that can stun opponents," Haubert and Luginbill continued.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iheanacho is one of the many five-stars that the Ducks landed, and he is by far one of the better players in the class when it comes to the upside. Iheanacho was one of the best progressing offensive linemen in the high school football scene, and he could progress very well in the Oregon system.

The Ducks have had many talented offensive linemen, including some of the players who will be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. One of the offensive linemen who will be drafted is Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon was one of the better guards last season and is expected to be selected within the first two rounds. The other star from the Ducks' offensive line, who will be selected, is Alex Harkey. Harkey isn't rated as highly as Pregnon, but he is one of the players with the most anticipation entering the draft.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iheanacho is one of the incoming freshmen who will likely hear their name called in the NFL draft one day. He has a deep bag of traits on the offensive line, but his violent hands are what have helped him get to this point. His hand placement is also great for his age, and when this improves, he will be even more dangerous.

Iheanacho will have to find his way to the starting lineup, as the Ducks' lineup has a great deal of depth. One of the best traits about Iheanacho is that he can play on the outside and on the inside. This will allow him to see the field sooner than the players who can't, as this shows one of the biggest positives that coaches will be looking for when they are recruiting a player. That is his versatility.

In conclusion, if Iheanacho is given the chance to play, he could have one of the biggest impacts as a newcomer.