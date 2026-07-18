Oregon Ducks Average Age Exposes Roster Advantage
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College football is a cyclical sport, with the youngest up-and-coming talent securing top NIL deals to commit to certain universities while older athletes are required to consistently prove their worth on the field. For those older players, an injury or limited playing time in a season for whatever reason potentially turns into a major setback.
When looking at the age landscape of college football programs throughout the nation like the Oregon Ducks, fans may not be too suprised to learn the most successful teams, boast the youngest average ages.
Some Of The Top Programs Are The Youngest, Study Finds
It starts RotoWire's Thomas Leary, who scoured age and eligibility classes from On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters, to determine the average ages of each of the 138 FBS teams ranked from oldest (No. 1) to youngest (No. 138).
Beyond finding that Group of Five conference rosters (20.33 age on average) were almost parallel to Power Four rosters (20.31 age on average), there was an interesting trend in which teams boasted the younger athletes.
The Oregon Ducks are in a three-way tie with Conference USA's Missouri State and Mountain West's UNLV for the No. 93 spot with an average age of 20.18.
Comparing the Ducks' average age to the other 17 teams in the Big Ten shows that Oregon lies in the middle. USC clocks in as the youngest team in the conference (19.87), despite returning a lot of starting experience, with Ohio State (19.95), and Washington (20.04) close behind the Trojans. Michigan State (20.64) is the oldest team on average in the conference.
What's interesting about the Big Ten lineup especially is that the better performing teams from 2025 like Indiana, Ohio State, USC, Illinois, and Iowa are all on the younger side.
Oregon's 2026 Opponents, Ranked From Oldest To Youngest
With the thought in mind of the Big Ten's younger rosters holding more of edge in opponent strength, here's Oregon's 2026 match-ups ranked by the opposing teams' average ages.
1. Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Boone Pickens Stadium, Sep. 12 | Average Age: 20.74
2. Michigan State Spartans @ Spartan Stadium, Nov. 21 (Friday game) | Average Age: 20.64
3. UCLA Bruins @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 10 | Average Age: 20.52
4. Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 17 | Average Age: 20.51
5. Northwestern Wildcats @ Autzen Stadium, Oct. 31 | Average Age: 20.48
6. Boise State Broncos @ Autzen Stadium, Sep. 5 | Average Age: 20.34
7. Michigan Wolverines @ Autzen Stadium, Nov. 14 | Average Age: 20.24
8. Illinois Fighting Illini @ Memorial Stadium, Oct. 24 | Average Age: 20.17
9. Washington Huskies @ Autzen Stadium, Nov. 28 | Average Age: 20.04
10. Ohio State Buckeyes @ Ohio Stadium, Nov. 7 | Average Age: 19.95
11. USC Trojans @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sep. 26 | Average Age: 19.87
*** Portland State age unavailable as an FCS program
Age On The Field
For the Ducks, it's easy to point to returning junior Dante Moore, who's hype entering the 2026 season includes him being a projected first round draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. His entire career with Oregon is based on maturing, with Moore sitting behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the 2024 season in order to develop.
There's also senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, who's spent his entire college career with the Ducks, and his knowledge through his years on the field helped him navigate multiple offensive line transfer turnovers. Speaking of lines, Oregon's returners on the defensive line including A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander are also expected to be one of the top units in the nation because of their prior experience.
Age might be important for positions of higher injury rate like running back and wide receiver, but in certain positions, talent and experience sometimes overtakes the youth angle.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.